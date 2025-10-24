Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ITC Hotels Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 74% at ₹133 cr, revenue up 8%

ITC Hotels Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 74% at ₹133 cr, revenue up 8%

ITC Hotels Q2FY26 results: The hopitality giants revenue from operations stood at ₹832.04 crore, up 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹771.35 crore

ITC Hotels
ITC Hotels
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 3:08 PM IST
ITC Hotels on Friday reported a 74 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹132.77 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), from ₹76 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, however, profit remained flat.
 
The hopitality giants revenue from operations stood at ₹832.04 crore, up 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹771.35 crore.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :ITC HotelsQ2 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

