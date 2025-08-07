Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / LIC Q1 results: Profit up 5% to ₹10,987 cr on strong policy renewals

LIC Q1 results: Profit up 5% to ₹10,987 cr on strong policy renewals

Profit after tax for the country's biggest insurer rose to 109.87 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) for the quarter ended June 30 from 104.61 billion rupees a year earlier

Life Insurance Corporation
The insurer's net premium income rose nearly 5 per cent to 1.19 trillion rupees, helped by a 6 per cent rise in its renewal premium collection.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Life Insurance Corporation of India reported a 5 per cent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by higher premium from renewed policies.

Profit after tax for the country's biggest insurer rose to 109.87 billion rupees ($1.26 billion) for the quarter ended June 30 from 104.61 billion rupees a year earlier.

The insurer's net premium income rose nearly 5 per cent to 1.19 trillion rupees, helped by a 6 per cent rise in its renewal premium collection.

LIC's new policy sales were subdued due to new regulations implemented earlier in October, which reduced the charges policyholders paid if they closed their policies before maturity. However, renewals bolstered its earnings.

Solvency ratio, the measure of an insurer's ability to meet its long-term financial obligations, rose to 2.17 during the quarter from 1.99 a year earlier and 2.11 in the prior quarter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nalco Q1 FY26 results: Profit jumps 78% to 1,049 cr, dividend declared

Kalyan Jewellers Q1 results: PAT jumps 49% to ₹264 cr, revenue up 31%

Godrej Consumer Q1 results: Net profit dips 4.7% to ₹452.45 crore

Kalpataru Projects Q1 results: Net profit surges 154% to ₹214 crore

SoftBank Q1 results: Posts $2.9 bn profit, stock up 1.3% on AI rally

Topics :Company NewsLIC Q1 results

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story