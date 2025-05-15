Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / LT Foods Q4 results: Net profit rises 6.8% to ₹160.51 cr, revenue up 7%

LT Foods Q4 results: Net profit rises 6.8% to ₹160.51 cr, revenue up 7%

The company's revenue from operations in Q4FY25 rose 7.4 per cent to ₹2,228.36 crore while full-year revenue crossed $1 billion, driven by brand investments and segment growth

Gurugram-based fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company LT Foods, which sells specialty rice under the brand Daawat, will focus on growing its organic range in India to drive double-digit growth in the coming years.
LT Foods reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹160.51 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024–25, marking a 6.8 per cent increase from last year’s Q4 profit of ₹150.24 crore.
 
The company’s revenue from operations grew by 7.4 per cent to ₹2,228.36 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹2,074.81 crore in Q4FY24.
 
Ashwani Arora, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, LT Foods, said, “FY25 has been a landmark year for LT Foods, as we crossed the $1 billion revenue milestone—a strong reflection of our resilient business model, portfolio of most loved global food brands, and deep consumer commitment.”
 
LT Foods’ gross profit rose by 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹828 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, while EBITDA reached ₹290 crore, up 11 per cent YoY.
 
FY25 highlights
 
For the full financial year FY25, LT Foods posted total revenue of ₹8,770 crore, a 12 per cent increase over the previous year. Gross profit surged 19 per cent to ₹3,030 crore, while EBITDA climbed 8 per cent to ₹1,067 crore. Profit after tax rose modestly by 2 per cent to ₹612 crore. The company’s cash profit for the year stood at ₹797 crore, registering a 6 per cent YoY growth.
 
The Basmati and other speciality rice segment delivered a 10 per cent growth in FY25, supported by increased investments in brand development and marketing efforts.

LT Foods’ organic segment regained its growth trajectory, recording a robust 29 per cent YoY growth during FY25.
 
The Ready-to-Heat (RTH) and Ready-to-Cook (RTC) segment, including products such as DAAWAT Quick Cooking Rice variants, Royal Ready-to-Heat (in the US), DAAWAT Cuppa Rice, DAAWAT Biryani Kit, and Kari Kari (Japanese rice snacks), generated ₹188 crore in revenue in FY25. This segment saw a steady 21 per cent YoY growth.
 
