Mafatlal Industries Q2 results: Profit rises 7.8% to ₹21 cr, revenue up 3%

Mafatlal Industries Ltd, part of Arvind Mafatlal Group, on Wednesday reported a 7.76 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 21.52 crore for the September 2025 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.97 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Mafatlal Industries, one of the country's oldest textile institutions.

Its revenue from operations rose 3.43 per cent to Rs 1,029.69 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was Rs 995.52 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses of Mafatlal Industries increased 2.9 per cent to Rs 1,012.33 crore in the September quarter.