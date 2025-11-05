Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Mafatlal Industries Q2 results: Profit rises 7.8% to ₹21 cr, revenue up 3%

Mafatlal Industries Q2 results: Profit rises 7.8% to ₹21 cr, revenue up 3%

The company had posted a net profit of ₹19.97 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Mafatlal Industries, one of the country's oldest textile institutions

Q2 result
Its revenue from operations rose 3.43 per cent to Rs 1,029.69 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was Rs 995.52 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 11:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mafatlal Industries Ltd, part of Arvind Mafatlal Group, on Wednesday reported a 7.76 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 21.52 crore for the September 2025 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 19.97 crore in the July-September period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Mafatlal Industries, one of the country's oldest textile institutions.

Its revenue from operations rose 3.43 per cent to Rs 1,029.69 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was Rs 995.52 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Total expenses of Mafatlal Industries increased 2.9 per cent to Rs 1,012.33 crore in the September quarter.

Mafatlal Industries' total income, which includes other income, grew 3.09 per cent to Rs 1,040.63 crore in the second quarter.

In the first half (H1) of FY26, Mafatlal Industries' total consolidated income surged 55.77 per cent to Rs 2,285.47 crore.

Its CEO MB Raghunath said this is the "highest-ever half-yearly performance" in H1FY26.

"This growth reflects our focused business strategy, asset-light model, and disciplined execution across segments. Our institutional and uniforms businesses continue to demonstrate strength, supported by operational excellence and value-added offerings," he said.

On the outlook, Raghunath said: "With a strong order book of around Rs 900 crore, we are well-positioned to sustain our growth momentum and surpass last year's performance".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sun Pharma Q2 net profit rises 2.5% to ₹3,118 crore on India, EM growth

Britannia Q2 profit rises 23% to ₹654 crore on stable input costs

Delhivery Q2 results: Net loss at ₹50.5 cr, revenue up 15% to ₹2,651 cr

Syngene Q2 profit drops 37% as biologics correction offsets growth

RBL Bank Q2 results: Profit up 16% to ₹160 cr, NII jumps 15% to Rs 424 cr

Topics :Company NewsMafatlal IndustriesQ2 results

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 11:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story