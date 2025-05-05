M&M Q4 results: Net profit soars 20% on strong SUV and tractor demand

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) posted a 20 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in its consolidated net profit for Q4FY25, reaching ₹3,295 crore, while revenue from operations rose 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹42,599 crore. For FY25, M&M’s revenue from operations grew 14 per cent to ₹1,59,211 crore, up from ₹1,39,078 crore in FY24. Net profit for FY25 also grew 15 per cent, reaching ₹12,929 crore compared to ₹11,269 crore in FY24.

The growth was attributed to robust performance across the farm and automobile divisions. M&M stock was up 3 per cent in afternoon trade on the BSE.

Sequentially, for the quarter, revenue increased by 2.7 per cent, with net profit also growing by 3.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, as the automotive division witnesses double-digit growth in volume sales, the company said it plans to set up a greenfield plant to meet future demand by FY28. Current SUV capacity utilisation is already over 90 per cent. Models such as the Thar Roxx and XUV 3XO are running at full capacity, while others such as the Bolero are operating below that level. While the company has not yet disclosed the exact capacity addition from the new facility, it acknowledged that expanding capacity is essential, especially with a pipeline of new products planned for launch by 2030.

Commenting on this, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO (Auto and Farm Sector), M&M, stated: “We are coming up with a new greenfield facility because our current SUV capacity utilisation is already over 90 per cent. We haven’t yet finalised the exact capacity addition — that’s still a work in progress. But with the new products we’re planning to launch by 2030, it’s clear we will need additional capacity.”

The auto division posted Q4 consolidated revenue of ₹25,902 crore, up 24 per cent, while profit after tax (PAT) came in at ₹1,715 crore, up 27 per cent. For the full year, automotive revenue was up 19 per cent and PAT rose 25 per cent. As for the farm sector, Q4 consolidated revenue rose 17 per cent to ₹7,933 crore, while PAT rose 29 per cent to ₹758 crore. FY25 farm revenues were up 6 per cent, with PAT also growing by 6 per cent.

The company reported its highest-ever full-year market share in the tractor segment, reaching 43.3 per cent, an increase of 170 basis points. The SUV segment’s share rose by 210 basis points to 22.5 per cent. Similarly, for light commercial vehicles (LCVs), the share reached 51.9 per cent, up by 290 basis points.

Anish Shah, Group CEO & Managing Director, M&M, said: “We have delivered strong growth on the back of stellar execution in FY25. Auto and farm continue to gain market share and expand profitability. TechM is making commendable progress towards its dual objectives of strengthening client positioning and margin expansion. MMFSL has maintained GS3 under 4 per cent as committed, remains focused on controls, and has delivered 33 per cent growth in profits. Our Growth Gems are scaling up well. We continue to build strong businesses which will deliver significant value to our stakeholders.”

M&M Group CFO Amarjyoti Barua said it had been an “excellent year” with broad-based growth and profitability improvement across businesses. In line with their commitment to capital allocation, he added: “Our results include nearly ₹10,000 crore of cash generation in FY25, which gives us the ability to continue to drive value for our shareholders through strategic investments. We are happy to declare a 20 per cent growth in dividend for FY26 on the back of this strong performance.”