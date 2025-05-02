Marico Q4 results: Profit rises 7.8% to ₹345 cr on strong global growth

Homegrown FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Friday reported a 7.81 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 345 crore in the March quarter, driven by volume and revenue growth in India, along with robust international business.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 320 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year, Marico Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,730 crore as against Rs 2,278 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 2,336 crore as compared to Rs 1,894 crore in the corresponding period the previous year.

In the fourth quarter, volume in India grew 7 per cent while the revenues were up 23 per cent. International business saw constant currency growth of 16 per cent, it added.

The company said in India its 'Parachute Rigids' registered 1 per cent volume decline, witnessing transient sluggishness due to consumption titration, typically during hyperinflationary cycles, amidst steep increase in consumer pricing and the impact of volume reduction in select packs.

On the other hand, Saffola edible oils posted a 26 per cent growth in value terms. The brand recorded a low single-digit volume decline amidst elevated pricing in response to elevated vegetable price tables, it added.

Foods vertical recorded a robust 44 per cent value growth and crossed Rs 900 crore in revenues in FY25, the company said.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 consolidated net profit was at Rs 1,658 crore. It was at Rs 1,502 crore in the previous year.

For FY25, consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 10,831 crore. It was at Rs 9,653 crore in FY24.

Marico MD & CEO Saugata Gupta said in 2024-25, the company crossed the Rs 10,000-crore mark in consolidated revenues.

"As set out at the start of the year, we have met our double-digit revenue growth aspiration, backed by top quartile volume growth in the India business and robust growth in the international business," he added.

On the outlook, Gupta said, "While we expect elevated input costs to be transient headwinds in the near term, we remain focused on leveraging the building blocks in place to deliver industry leading growth in FY26." Marico said its board of directors at its meeting held on May 2, 2025 recommended a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of Re 1 each, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 37th Annual General Meeting of the company.

Together with the interim dividend of Rs 3.5 per equity share declared on January 31, 2025, the total dividend for the year ended March 31, 2025, amounts to Rs 10.5 per equity share of Re 1 each, it added.