RR Kabel Q4 results: Profit up 64% at ₹1.29 bn on demand for wires, cables

India's RR Kabel reported a 64 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, buoyed by strong demand in its core wires and cables segment.

The company's consolidated profit climbed to Rs 1.29 billion ($15.31 million) in the three months ended March 31 from Rs 787 million a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 26.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 22.18 billion.

Its wires and cables segment, which contributes 88 per cent to the total revenue, grew about 28 per cent from a year ago.

Favorable weather in the January-to-March period can drive up construction activity.

Demand surged for the high-margin cables and wires during the quarter, the company said. Favorable prices of copper, a key raw material, and capacity expansion also aided profit growth, it said.

In the company's electrical goods segment, which sells appliances and makes up about 12 per cent of overall sales, revenue grew by 13 per cent in the fourth quarter, led by fans and switches.

Rival Polycab India will report its results next week.