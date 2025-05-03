SBI Q4 results: Net profit falls by 9.9% Y-o-Y to Rs 18,643 crore

State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday reported a decline of 9.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in its net profit to Rs 18,643 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25) from Rs 20,698 crore, due to increase in provisions. Sequentially, net profits rose by 10.4 per cent from Rs 16,891 crore in Q3FY25.

For the full FY25, SBI posted record net profits of Rs 70,901 crore, showing 16.08 per cent Y-o-Y growth.

Its board recommended a dividend of Rs 15.90 per share for FY25. It had declared a dividend of Rs 13.7 per share in FY24. On Friday, the bank’s stock had closed 1.51 per cent higher at Rs 800.05 per share on the BSE.

Net interest income (NII) for the reporting quarter grew 2.69 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 42,775 crore. Sequentially, NII grew 3.21 per cent.

The lender’s net interest margin (NIM) -- the difference between interest received and interest paid -- from domestic operations in Q4FY24 fell by 32 basis points to 3.15 per cent, down from 3.47 per cent in the same period the previous year. Sequentially, NIM was flat.

Other income, comprising fees, commission, and treasury earnings, expanded to Rs 24,210 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 17,369 crore in Q4FY24.

Treasury gains, fees from loan applications and cross-selling and foreign exchange boosted the non-interest income

The cost-income ratio fell to 51.64 per cent (excluding wage revisions and one-time items) on March 31, 2025, from 55.66 per cent a year ago.

Total provisions for the reported quarter increased to Rs 12,643 crore from Rs 8,049 crore a year ago for the same period.

SBI reported credit growth of 12.03 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 42 trillion as of March 31, 2025. Of this, domestic advances grew by 11.56 per cent.

Retail personal advances and corporate loans registered Y-o-Y growth of 11.40 per cent and nine per cent, respectively. Home loans grew 14.46 per cent.

Its total deposits expanded by 9.48 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 53.8 trillion. The share of low cost deposits - current account and savings account (CASA)- stood at 6.34 per cent in March 2025.

The asset quality profile improved with Gross Non-Performing Assets declining to 1.82 per cent as of March 31, 2025, improved by 42 bps from Q4FY24. The net NPAs improved by 10 bps to 0.47 per cent. The provision coverage ratio (PCR), including those for write-offs, stood at 92.08 per cent in March 2025.

Its capital adequacy ratio stood at 14.25 per cent with the common equity tier I (CET-1) of 10.81 per cent.