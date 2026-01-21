MakeMyTrip Q3 FY26 profit falls 73% to $7.3 million, revenue up 15.4%

Nasdaq-listed tour operator MakeMyTrip on Wednesday reported a 73 per cent fall in its profit to $7.3 million in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3 FY26). The company had posted a profit of $27.1 million in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year, it said in a regulatory filing.

The sharp decline in profit was largely due to a spike in net finance costs, which rose to $27.7 million in the December quarter from $4.8 million a year earlier, due to a $24.2 million increase in interest expense on convertible senior notes, the company said.

However, its adjusted net profit stood at $51.4 million in Q3 FY26, up 14.47 per cent from $44.9 million during the same period last year. The company's revenue increased 15.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $295.7 million from $267.4 million in Q3 FY25. "Our diversified product portfolio of transport and accommodation options helped us mitigate the impact of slower growth in the domestic air travel market and deliver strong overall growth in this seasonal quarter. We remain focused on expanding our wallet share with Indian travellers each quarter, with comprehensive and differentiated offerings for new and existing customers," said Rajesh Magow, Group chief executive officer of MakeMyTrip.