Margin pressures offset robust topline performance of Havells in Q1

Consumer electricals and durables major Havells India delivered a strong revenue performance in the first quarter (April-June/Q1), while its operating performance fell short of expectations. While top line growth was led by the cable and wire (C&W), consumer durables, and renewables businesses, the Lloyd Consumer segment disappointed.

Although profitability took a hit due to higher raw material and advertising costs, margins are expected to recover in the second quarter (July-September/Q2), aided by price hikes and the normalisation of marketing costs.

The stock has sharply underperformed the BSE 100 over the past six months, falling 16 per cent during the period, compared with a 4 per cent decline in the broader index. Going ahead, the key monitorables, according to analysts Manish Valecha and Surbhi Lodha of Anand Rathi Research, are the pace of margin recovery in Lloyd, stability in raw material prices, execution of planned capacity additions, and the scaling up of the renewables business. The brokerage remains positive on the company’s long-term prospects and has maintained a ‘buy’ rating, albeit with a revised lower target price of ~1,379.