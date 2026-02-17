Markolines Q3FY26 result: Net profit jumps 12% to ₹6.78 crore

Highway solutions provider Markolines has reported a 12 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹6.78 crore for the quarter ended December 2025.

The company had posted a net profit (profit after tax) of ₹6.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

For the nine months ended December 2025, PAT stood at ₹14.87 crore compared with ₹10.43 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue rose to ₹243.34 crore from ₹185.92 crore.

The company's CMD Sanjay Patil said revenue growth was driven by healthy project execution and improved billing traction, while profitability gains were supported by cost discipline and better project mix. Markolines provides highway operations and maintenance (O&M) and specialised road preservation services in India.