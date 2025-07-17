Ceat Q1 FY26 results: Profit falls 27% to ₹112 crore, rises sequentially

Ceat on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹112.45 crore for Q1 FY26, down 27 per cent year-on-year from ₹154.16 crore in Q1 FY25. However, the tyre maker’s profit improved sequentially from ₹99.49 crore in Q4 FY25.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose to ₹3,529.41 crore, up 10.5 per cent y-o-y from ₹3,192.82 crore and 3.2 per cent sequentially from ₹3,420.62 crore.
On the expenditure end, the company spent ₹3,375.10 crore in the quarter, up 12.4 per cent from ₹3,003.56 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the expenses increased 3.6 per cent from ₹3,259.26 crore.
Shares of Ceat closed at ₹3,855.25 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.