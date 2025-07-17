Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 08:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ceat Q1 FY26 results: Profit falls 27% to ₹112 crore, rises sequentially

Ceat Q1 FY26 results: Profit falls 27% to ₹112 crore, rises sequentially

The company's revenue for the quarter rose to ₹3,529.41 crore, up 10.5 per cent y-o-y from ₹3,192.82 crore and 3.2 per cent sequentially from ₹3,420.62 crore

CEAT

The tyre maker’s profit improved sequentially from ₹99.49 crore in Q4 FY25. Photo: X @CEATtyres

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Ceat on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹112.45 crore for Q1 FY26, down 27 per cent year-on-year from ₹154.16 crore in Q1 FY25. However, the tyre maker’s profit improved sequentially from ₹99.49 crore in Q4 FY25. 
The company's revenue for the quarter rose to ₹3,529.41 crore, up 10.5 per cent y-o-y from ₹3,192.82 crore and 3.2 per cent sequentially from ₹3,420.62 crore. 
On the expenditure end, the company spent ₹3,375.10 crore in the quarter, up 12.4 per cent from ₹3,003.56 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the expenses increased 3.6 per cent from ₹3,259.26 crore. 
 
Shares of Ceat closed at ₹3,855.25 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.
 
 

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

