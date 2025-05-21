Oil India Q4 results: Profit declines 39% to ₹1,310 cr, dividend declared

State-run Oil India Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,310.10 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025 (Q4 FY25), marking a sharp decline of nearly 39 per cent from ₹2,140.72 crore in the year-ago period (Q4 FY24).

Sequentially, the company’s profit remained largely flat compared to ₹1,338.85 crore reported in the December quarter (Q3 FY25).

Revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 stood at ₹9,587.82 crore, down around 6 per cent from ₹10,165.78 crore in Q4 FY24. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue rose moderately from ₹9,089.14 crore in Q3 FY25.

However, in an exchange filing, the company said, "(it has) achieved the highest-ever combined Oil and Gas production of 6.71 MMTOE during FY25. Crude Oil production for the year ended 31 March 2025 increased by 2.95 per cent to 3.458 MMT and the Natural Gas production during FY25 increased by 2.20 per cent to 3.252 BCM and is the highest ever achieved by the company since its inception."

Oil India FY25 result

For the entire year, Oil India reported a consolidated net profit of ₹6,550.93 crore for FY25, up 3.3 per cent from ₹6,335.10 crore in FY24. Meanwhile, the revenue for FY25 stood at ₹36,163.75 crore, marginally lower than ₹36,303.62 crore recorded in FY24.

Oil India dividend declared

The board of directors of the PSU have recommended a final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share, subject to the approval of the company.

Share of Oil India were last trading at ₹426.55 apiece n BSE at the close of the market on Wednesday.

