RVNL Q4 results: Net profit falls 4% to ₹459 crore, dividend declared

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹459.15 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2025 (Q4 FY25), registering a decline of nearly 4 per cent from ₹478.56 crore in the same period last year (Q4 FY24).

However, on a sequential basis, the PSU’s profit surged 47 per cent from ₹311.44 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 stood at ₹6,426.88 crore, marginally lower than ₹6,714.01 crore in Q4 FY24. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue rose sharply from ₹4,567.38 crore in Q3 FY25.

FY25 Full-Year Performance

For the full financial year FY25, RVNL reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,281.39 crore, down from ₹1,550.69 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations declined to ₹19,923.02 crore from ₹21,878.53 crore in the previous year.

Dividend Declared

The company’s board of directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.72 per equity share, subject to approval by shareholders.

Shares of RVNL closed at ₹412.10 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

Also Read

RVNL Q4 FY25 Highlights

Net Profit: ₹459.15 crore

Revenue: ₹6,426.88 crore

Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹2.20 (basic and diluted)

RVNL FY25 Highlights

Net Profit: ₹1,281.39 crore

Revenue: ₹19,923.02 crore

Earnings Per Share (EPS): ₹6.15 (basic and diluted)