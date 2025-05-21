Mankind Pharma Q4: Profit drops 10%, revenue up 27% on domestic growth

Mankind Pharma on Wednesday reported a 10 per cent fall in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of 2024-25 (Q4 FY25) at ₹424.65 crore from ₹476.59 crore in the same period last financial year. Delhi-basedon Wednesday reported a 10 per cent fall in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of 2024-25 (Q4 FY25) at ₹424.65 crore from ₹476.59 crore in the same period last financial year.

Mankind’s revenue from operations rose to ₹3,079 crore in Q4, a 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) surge from ₹2,422 crore.

ALSO READ: The Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts to be a debt-free company post IPO At the operating level, Mankind’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose to ₹686 crore, with an Ebitda margin of 22.3 per cent in the March quarter. This compares to ₹589 crore and 24.3 per cent, respectively, in the same period last financial year.

Commenting on the results, Rajeev Juneja, vice-chairman (VC) and managing director (MD), said the company has achieved a healthy revenue growth in Q4. This was driven by strong growth in chronic therapies, recovery in the consumer segment and consolidation of Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV), he added.

According to the company, its share in the domestic market increased from 4.4 per cent in March 2024 to 4.8 per cent as of March 2025. It was on account of BSV acquisition and leadership in the gynaecology segment.

Mankind had completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in BSV for ₹13,768 crore in October 2024.

The company reported that its domestic business revenues witnessed Y-o-Y growth of 18 per cent to ₹2,544 crore in the fourth quarter from ₹2,155 crore in Q4 FY24.

Also Read

ALSO READ: RVNL Q4 results: Net profit falls 4% to ₹459 crore, dividend declared It added that this growth was partially supported by continued outperformance in the chronic segment, at 1.3 times of the Indian pharma market.

“Recent key launches like Empagliflozin, Inclisiran and Vonoprazan were among the top five in their respective categories,” the company said in its investor presentation.

Mankind’s consumer healthcare segment also reported a revenue growth of 14 per cent in Q4.

The export business witnessed a growth of 100 per cent in the March quarter. It was driven by an increase in the base business and launches in the past one-two years, among others.

The company declared its results after market hours. On Wednesday, Mankind Pharma’s share went down marginally by 0.69 per cent, ending the day’s trade at ₹2,533.03 on the BSE.