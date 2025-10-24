Pace of volume recovery key for gains in Hindustan Unilever stock

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL’s) Q2FY26 consolidated revenue rose 2 per cent to Rs 16,250 crore, with low or flat volume growth. Demand remained stable, but goods and services tax (GST) transition and a prolonged monsoon hurt offtake. Management expects H2FY26 to be better than H1FY26.

Net sales grew 2.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 16,060 crore, while underlying volume growth (UVG) was flat Y-o-Y. Total revenue rose 2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 16,250 crore. Home care revenue declined 1 per cent Y-o-Y (UVG up mid-single digit), beauty and wellbeing rose 9.1 per cent Y-o-Y (UVG flat), personal care was flat Y-o-Y (UVG high-single-digit decline), and food & refreshment grew 2 per cent Y-o-Y (UVG up low-single digit).

Gross margins contracted 20 basis points Y-o-Y to 51.4 per cent. Operating profit margin contracted 80 basis points Y-o-Y to 23 per cent. The operating profit declined 1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,740 crore, profit before tax declined 5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,400 crore, and net profit (before extraordinary items) declined 4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,500 crore. Reported net profit rose 4.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,690 crore. An exceptional item of Rs 184 crore had a one-off positive impact due to the resolution of prior-year tax matters between UK and Indian tax authorities.

Among segments, home care delivered mid-single-digit volume growth, while revenue declined 1 per cent Y-o-Y due to price cuts in Q2FY26. Segment margins contracted 30 basis points Y-o-Y to 19.1 per cent. The beauty & wellbeing segment saw revenue increasing 9 per cent, driven by skin care and health & wellbeing. Skin care and colour cosmetics grew in high single digits. Margins contracted 440 basis points to 28.4 per cent due to higher investments in brands. Personal care had flat Y-o-Y revenue growth, impacted by the GST transition. Volumes declined to high single digits, supported by calibrated price hikes due to commodity inflation. Oral care saw a marginal decline. Segment margins expanded 340 basis points Y-o-Y to 20.3 per cent, with segment profit up 21 per cent Y-o-Y.

Food & refreshment (F&R) revenue grew 2 per cent. Beverages grew in double digits. Lifestyle nutrition showed sustained underlying volume growth. However, sales were impacted by pricing actions taken in previous quarters. Packaged foods had a subdued performance. Segment profit declined 9 per cent Y-o-Y. In H1FY26, net sales, operating profit, and adjusted net profit grew 4 per cent, fell 1 per cent, and grew 5 per cent, respectively. E-commerce now contributes 8 per cent to total sales (12 per cent in urban markets), while general trade forms 70 per cent and modern trade about 20 per cent, with all channels recording growth. HUL remains in the investment phase for e-commerce, with a “design-for-channel” strategy to develop packs suited for e-commerce and quick commerce platforms. Over 50 per cent of HUL’s marketing investments are now allocated to digital media, supported by data-driven insights from its in-house analytics platform, Sangam.

Under new leadership, HUL remains focused on volume-led growth, even at the expense of margins. About 40 per cent of the portfolio has transitioned to the 5 per cent GST bracket, and HUL has undertaken pricing and grammage revisions across more than 1,200 SKUs. The company extended support to trade partners during the transition to ensure price pass-through. Temporary disruptions occurred at distributor and retailer levels due to GST rate revision, but normal trading conditions will resume from November. Management expects the impact of GST cuts, easing inflation, and an accommodative monetary policy to drive a recovery in consumption, particularly in rural markets.