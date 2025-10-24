Double whammy hits Colgate: GST cuts, competition weigh on Q2 sales

Colgate-Palmolive India’s September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26) performance has reinforced concerns among brokerages about the company’s continued market challenges.

Analysts largely agree that the toothpaste major’s volumes and revenue were hit by a ‘double whammy’ of GST rate cuts and intensifying competition, with limited signs of a near-term recovery.

Volume, revenue weakness

According to Japan-based brokerage Nomura, Colgate’s toothpaste volumes fell an estimated 8.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), higher than their expectation of a 5 per cent decline, primarily due to temporary disruptions at distributors and retailers following GST rate cuts. Revenue, meanwhile, declined 6.3 per cent Y-o-Y, broadly in line with Nomura’s estimates but below Bloomberg consensus forecasts of a 3 per cent drop.

Analysts at Nomura highlighted that Colgate’s premium offerings, led by Colgate Visible White Purple, continued to grow, supported by targeted marketing campaigns including the new “Cavity-Proof” initiative under Colgate Strong Teeth and the launch of three body washes in the Moments range. However, they cautioned that recovery in H2FY26 is expected to be gradual, with re-stocking benefits likely to be spread across the third and fourth quarters. Domestic brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities (Nuvama) also highlighted the impact of the GST cut on Q2 performance, noting that revenue fell 6.2 per cent Y-o-Y and Ebitda dropped 6.4 per cent Y-o-Y, largely in line with estimates. The brokerage estimated that toothpaste volumes declined 4 per cent Y-o-Y compared with 8-9 per cent growth in Q2FY25. Nuvama stressed that Colgate faces structural disadvantages under the new GST regime due to its single-category concentration in oral care, in contrast to diversified FMCG peers like HUL and Dabur, which can cross-subsidise margins across multiple product categories.

ICICI Securities echoed these concerns, noting that Colgate’s 6.2 per cent Y-o-Y revenue decline implied a 7-8 per cent volume drop amid GST-led destocking and competitive pressures. The brokerage said that innovation and premiumisation had so far failed to drive meaningful growth, and market share was being eroded. HUL’s oral care segment declined marginally, while Dabur posted high single-digit growth, signaling competitive pressures in Colgate’s core category. Margin dynamics Despite weak sales, Colgate’s gross margins expanded, supported by lower input costs. Nomura noted a 90 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y expansion to 69.5 per cent, while ICICI highlighted a similar increase to 69.5 per cent Y-o-Y. Nuvama cited a 91 bps Y-o-Y improvement in gross margin, though Ebitda margins remained largely flat. Analysts attributed sequential margin gains to cost discipline and favourable mix, rather than a fundamental recovery in demand.

Nomura expects operating profit margins (OPM) to remain in the 30-31 per cent range in H2FY26, aided by cost-saving measures and continued margin discipline, but sees only low-single-digit Ebitda growth. Those at ICICI Securities warned that margin resilience could be tested as competitive intensity increases, while analysts at Nuvama highlighted ongoing pressure from an inverted duty structure, where A&P, plastic packaging, and vendor services attract higher GST rates than the product itself, limiting input tax credit benefits. Brokerage recommendations, valuation Brokerages’ recommendations varied based on valuation and risk appetite. Nomura has maintained a ‘Reduce’ rating on Colgate, lowering its target price to ₹2,200 from ₹2,350 due to delayed recovery and margin pressures, citing a modest 7.5 per cent earnings per share (EPS) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26-28F. Nuvama retained a ‘Buy’ rating but trimmed its target price to ₹2,870 from ₹3,135, factoring in GST-related margin pressures and competitive headwinds. ICICI Securities maintained a ‘Sell’ rating, with a discounted cash flow (DCF)-based target of ₹1,800, highlighting continued category fatigue and structural stagnation.