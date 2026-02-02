PB Fintech Q3 FY26 results: Net profit increases 165% to ₹189 crore

PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, posted 165 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to ₹189 crore in the October–December quarter of FY26 (Q3 FY26) from ₹71 crore in Q3 FY25, aided by healthy growth in revenue.

The operating revenue of the company rose by 37 per cent to ₹1,771 crore from ₹1,291.6 crore in the same period last year owing to an improvement in margins. The margin of the company stood at 11 per cent in the quarter, compared to 6 per cent last year.

The insurance premium collected by the company also grew by 45 per cent YoY, led by new protection premium, which was up 68 per cent YoY. The credit revenue business of the company also increased 37 per cent YoY to ₹115 crore. The total insurance premium collected stood at ₹7,965 crore, up 45 per cent YoY. The UAE insurance premium grew 62 per cent YoY, while total lending disbursal grew by 84 per cent YoY to ₹9,986 crore.