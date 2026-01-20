Persistent Systems Q3 results: Net profit rises 17.8% to ₹439 crore

Mid-cap IT services firm Persistent Systems reported a net profit of Rs 439.4 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2026, up 17.8 per cent year-on-year. On a sequential basis, profits were down 6.8 per cent due to the impact of the new labour codes.

Revenue for the quarter grew 23.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,778.2 crore and 5.5 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The company managed to maintain its steady growth in an uncertain macro environment.

The total contract value (TCV) new for the quarter came in at $369 million, up 5 per cent sequentially. The total TCV (including renewals and new bookings) came in at $674.5 million, up 10.7 per cent. The actual contract value (including renewals and new bookings) stood at $501.9 million.

Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer and executive director, Persistent, said, “We delivered sustained performance, achieving our 23rd sequential quarter of revenue growth with 4 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 17.3 per cent year-on-year growth. This was accompanied by an EBIT margin of 16.7 per cent, excluding a one-time impact of approximately 2.3 per cent arising from the new labour codes.” Kalra also added that the company is applying agentic AI within its own operations, as a ‘customer zero’, to improve productivity and speed adoption at scale. “As we move ahead, our priority remains sustaining growth through consistent execution as demand continues to shift towards larger, more complex engagements,” he added.