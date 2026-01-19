Tata Capital on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,256.87 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q3FY26), up 16.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). During the same period last year, the NBFC reported a profit of ₹1,075.57 crore. On a sequential basis, profit increased 14.5 per cent from ₹1,097.32 crore.

The company stated that its quarterly results reflect ₹44.04 crore in exceptional expenses arising from the implementation of the new labour codes.

Tata Capital’s net interest income (NII), excluding Motor Finance, rose 26 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,936 crore from ₹2,323 crore in the same quarter last year.