Piramal Enterprises Q1FY26 net profit rises 52%; CFO Goyal resigns

Piramal Enterprises recorded robust growth of 52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹276 crore for the quarter ended June (Q1FY26), compared to ₹181.5 crore in the same period a year ago, driven by healthy loan growth.

The retail assets under management (AUM) climbed 37 per cent on a yearly basis to ₹69,005 crore, while mortgage AUM grew to ₹47,101 crore, marking a 38 per cent rise. Quarterly disbursements rose 28 per cent YoY to ₹8,718 crore.

“From a profit viewpoint, net profit was substantially up, and even margins expanded by 10 basis points (bps). Operating expenses (Opex) to AUM, an important metric in our business, showed continued efficiency and declined further this quarter,” said Jairam Sridharan, Managing Director, Piramal Finance.

AUM of the legacy book declined 51 per cent YoY to ₹6,327 crore, representing an 85 per cent reduction since FY22. “We have an old legacy book, which we have been working on reducing. That legacy book is now down to 7 per cent of our total book. So, 93 per cent of the book is now the new, so-called growth book, which has shown growth of 38 per cent YoY and is now a little under ₹80,000 crore,” said Sridharan. Regarding asset quality, the gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio stood at 2.8 per cent, and the net NPA ratio was at 2 per cent.