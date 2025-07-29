Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / L&T Q1 results: Profit rises 30% to ₹3,617 crore on strong revenue

L&T Q1 results: Profit rises 30% to ₹3,617 crore on strong revenue

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)
Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 6:24 PM IST
Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday reported a 29.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹3,617.19 crore for the June quarter on the back of higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted consolidated net profit of ₹2,785.72 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to the BSE.

The consolidated revenue from operations in the April-June period increased to ₹63,678.92 crore over ₹55,119.82 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The company achieved "consolidated revenues of ₹63,679 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, registering a Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth of 16 per cent with healthy execution witnessed in its key projects and manufacturing portfolio".

"This quarter we have performed well across all financial parameters. At a group level, we registered once again, the highest order inflow for Q1 ever," the company's Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.

The consolidated order book of the group as on June 30 was at₹ 612,761 crore.

"This being a terminal year of our Lakshya'26 five-year plan, I am pleased to say that so far, our journey in the last four years has been good and we are on track to achieve/surpass the specified targets across all financial parameters," he explained.

Further, the company's new-age businesses like semiconductor, data centres, green energy and digital platforms have been successfully incubated in the current strategic plan and L&T expects these businesses to contribute meaningfully over the next five years.

"Besides enabling portfolio-level diversification, these businesses reinforce our presence in technology driven sectors and to stay future ready."  Larsen & Toubro is a $30-billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

