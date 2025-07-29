L&T Q1 results: Profit rises 30% to ₹3,617 crore on strong revenue

Infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday reported a 29.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹3,617.19 crore for the June quarter on the back of higher revenue from operations.
The company had posted consolidated net profit of ₹2,785.72 crore in the year-ago period, L&T said in a filing to the BSE.
The consolidated revenue from operations in the April-June period increased to ₹63,678.92 crore over ₹55,119.82 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.
The company achieved "consolidated revenues of ₹63,679 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, registering a Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth of 16 per cent with healthy execution witnessed in its key projects and manufacturing portfolio".
"This quarter we have performed well across all financial parameters. At a group level, we registered once again, the highest order inflow for Q1 ever," the company's Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said.
The consolidated order book of the group as on June 30 was at₹ 612,761 crore.
"This being a terminal year of our Lakshya'26 five-year plan, I am pleased to say that so far, our journey in the last four years has been good and we are on track to achieve/surpass the specified targets across all financial parameters," he explained.
Further, the company's new-age businesses like semiconductor, data centres, green energy and digital platforms have been successfully incubated in the current strategic plan and L&T expects these businesses to contribute meaningfully over the next five years.
"Besides enabling portfolio-level diversification, these businesses reinforce our presence in technology driven sectors and to stay future ready." Larsen & Toubro is a $30-billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services, operating across multiple geographies.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app