Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / IndusInd Bank net profit plunges 72% due to rise in retail bad loans

IndusInd Bank net profit plunges 72% due to rise in retail bad loans

Bank posts Rs 604 crore Q1FY26 profit amid higher provisions, declining microfinance asset quality, and subdued core and non-core income

IndusInd Bank
IndusInd Bank's net interest income (NII) declined 14 per cent YoY during the April–June period to ₹4,640 crore due to a shrinking loan book.
Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 8:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IndusInd Bank reported a 72 per cent year – on – year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit to ₹604 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26), due to higher provisions for retail loans, apart from lower income from both core and non-core operations.
 
In Q4FY25, the bank had reported a loss of ₹2,329 crore as it substantially ramped up provisions and reversed incorrectly booked revenue and income entries linked to accounting discrepancies in the derivatives and microfinance segments discovered during the quarter.
 
The bank’s net interest income (NII) declined 14 per cent Y-o-Y during the April-June period to ₹4,640 crore due to shrinking loan book. Sequentially, NII was up 52 per cent. Other income was down 12 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,157 crore.
 
The private sector lender’s net interest margin (NIM) declined 79 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to 3.46 per cent, but increased 121 bps sequentially.
 
“We had two main objectives in this quarter (Q1FY26): first restoring trust in the institution as our primary and immediate responsibility, and secondly, ensuring continued execution of all core businesses of this bank. The board and the management remain committed towards these objectives,” said Sunil Mehta, Chairman, IndusInd Bank, adding that the bank has delivered results for Q1FY26, without any carryover from the last quarter irregularities. “The financial impact of the legacy issue is now behind us,” he said.  ALSO READ: RBI grants 1-month extension to IndusInd Bank's committee of executives
 
“During Q1, the board and the management have spent considerable time and effort resolving the concerns relating to legacy, treasury and micro finance issues as identified in the previous quarter,” he added.
 
Provisions and contingencies of the lender increased 68 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,760 crore in Q1FY26, but sequentially, it was down 30 per cent. The bank reported fresh slippages to the tune of ₹2,567 crore in the quarter, with ₹2,322 crore coming from the consumer portfolio and the rest coming from the corporate portfolio. In the previous quarter, the bank’s fresh slippages were ₹5,014 crore.
 
As a result, the bank’s asset quality deteriorated, with gross non-performing assets (NPA), as a percentage of gross advances, increasing to 3.64 per cent at the end of June quarter, compared to 3.13 per cent at the end of March quarter.
 
The bank’s gross NPA ratio in the micro loan category jumped to 16.39 per cent in the quarter, with ₹5,298 crore worth of loans tagged NPA. The bank has also seen elevated stress in the small commercial vehicle segment, commercial equipment, and tractors. In the consumer banking segment, the bank’s gross NPA at the end of Q1FY26 stood at ₹9,281 crore and GNPA ratio stood at 4.74 per cent, compared to 4.08 per cent in the previous quarter.
 
Net NPAs also inched up to 1.12 per cent in the quarter as write offs and recoveries have come down during the quarter.
 
Its advances book saw a 4 per cent Y-o-Y and 3 per cent sequential decline in Q1FY26 to ₹3.33 trillion. The bank’s vehicle loan book, which is 29 per cent of the loan book, grew 7 per cent Y-o-Y, while microfinance book declined 23 per cent Y-o-Y and corporate book de-grew 16 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Deposits of the lender declined marginally Y-o-Y to stand at ₹3.97 trillion. The share of current and savings account (Casa) deposits to total deposits fell from 37 per cent in June of last year to 31 per cent. However, the liquidity coverage ratio increased from 122 per cent to 141 per cent.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gail Q1 FY26 result: Profit falls 26% at ₹2,369 cr, revenue marginally up

Adani Green Q1 FY26: Net profit rises 60% to ₹713 cr, revenue up 31%

Q1 results today: Adani Green, Mazagon, BEL, Gail among 92 on July 28

Premium

Listed private life insurers see moderation in Ulip business in Q1

India's top IT services firms wrap up Q1 with single-digit topline growth

Topics :IndusInd BankQ1 resultsretail loans

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story