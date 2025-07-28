Go Digit Q1FY26 results: Profit up 37% at ₹138 crore on premium growth

Go Digit General Insurance on Monday posted a 36.63 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to Rs 138 crore in the first quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26) from Rs 101 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross premium written (GWP) of the general insurer grew by 12.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,982 crore. Without considering the 1/N change in accounting norms, the premium stood at Rs 3,046 crore, 14.5 per cent higher than the same quarter last year. The net earned premium was Rs 1,865 crore in Q1FY26, rising marginally from Rs 1,824 crore in Q1FY25. The investment income of the insurer rose to Rs 372 crore from Rs 281 crore during the period.