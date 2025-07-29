Q1 results today: L&T, Asian Paints, Varun Beverages, NTPC on July 29

Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Asian Paints, Varun Beverages, NTPC, and Bank of India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Tuesday.

A host of other companies, including SK Automotive, Star Health, Allied Insurance Company, Blue Dart Express, GHCL Textiles, Lloyds Engineering Works, and Zee Media, are expected to declare their Q1 results today.

Adani Green Energy Q1 results highlights

Adani Green Energy reported a consolidated net profit of ₹713 crore in Q1FY26, up 60 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹446 crore. Sequentially, profit rose 210 per cent from ₹230 crore in Q4FY25.

Revenue from power supply grew 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,312 crore, compared to ₹2,528 crore last year. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 24.2 per cent from ₹2,666 crore.

IndusInd Bank Q1 results highlights

IndusInd Bank reported a 72 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net profit to ₹604 crore in Q1FY26, impacted by increased provisions for retail loans and lower core and non-core income.

In the previous quarter (Q4 FY25), the bank reported a ₹2,329 crore loss due to heavy provisioning and the reversal of misbooked revenues linked to accounting issues in derivatives and microfinance.

Net interest income fell 14 per cent YoY to ₹4,640 crore on a shrinking loan book but rose 52 per cent sequentially. Other income declined 12 per cent YoY to ₹2,157 crore.

Market close highlights from July 28

The benchmark equity indices ended in the red on Monday , weighed down by selling across banking, IT, and realty sectors. The BSE Sensex declined 572.07 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 80,891, while the NSE Nifty50 dropped 156.10 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 24,680.90.

Market overview for July 29

Domestic equities are expected to remain cautious as uncertainty over a potential trade agreement with the United States continues to weigh on investor sentiment, coupled with persistent selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

At 8:15 am, the GIFT Nifty was down 0.2 per cent, indicating a subdued opening for Indian markets. Benchmark indices are likely to follow cues from broader Asian markets, which are under pressure ahead of this week’s tariff deadline.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined by 0.68 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.78 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi edged down 0.02 per cent.

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 29 Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd