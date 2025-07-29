Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q1 results today: L&T, Asian Paints, Varun Beverages, NTPC on July 29

Q1 results today: L&T, Asian Paints, Varun Beverages, NTPC on July 29

Q1 FY26 company results today: ASK Automotive, Bank of India, GHCL Textiles, Lloyds Engineering Works, and Zee Media will release their April-June quarter earnings reports on July 29

NSE, BSE, STOCK MARKETS, TRADING
Domestic equities are expected to remain cautious as uncertainty over a potential trade agreement with the United States
Apexa Rai New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:24 AM IST
Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Asian Paints, Varun Beverages, NTPC, and Bank of India are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Tuesday.
 
A host of other companies, including SK Automotive, Star Health, Allied Insurance Company, Blue Dart Express, GHCL Textiles, Lloyds Engineering Works, and Zee Media, are expected to declare their Q1 results today.

Adani Green Energy  Q1 results highlights

Adani Green Energy reported a consolidated net profit of ₹713 crore in Q1FY26, up 60 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹446 crore. Sequentially, profit rose 210 per cent from ₹230 crore in Q4FY25. 
Revenue from power supply grew 31 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,312 crore, compared to ₹2,528 crore last year. On a sequential basis, revenue rose 24.2 per cent from ₹2,666 crore.

IndusInd Bank Q1 results highlights

IndusInd Bank reported a 72 per cent Y-o-Y decline in net profit to ₹604 crore in Q1FY26, impacted by increased provisions for retail loans and lower core and non-core income. 
In the previous quarter (Q4 FY25), the bank reported a ₹2,329 crore loss due to heavy provisioning and the reversal of misbooked revenues linked to accounting issues in derivatives and microfinance.
 
Net interest income fell 14 per cent YoY to ₹4,640 crore on a shrinking loan book but rose 52 per cent sequentially. Other income declined 12 per cent YoY to ₹2,157 crore.

Market close highlights from July 28

The benchmark equity indices ended in the red on Monday, weighed down by selling across banking, IT, and realty sectors. The BSE Sensex declined 572.07 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 80,891, while the NSE Nifty50 dropped 156.10 points, or 0.63 per cent, to settle at 24,680.90.

Market overview for July 29

Domestic equities are expected to remain cautious as uncertainty over a potential trade agreement with the United States continues to weigh on investor sentiment, coupled with persistent selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).
 
At 8:15 am, the GIFT Nifty was down 0.2 per cent, indicating a subdued opening for Indian markets. Benchmark indices are likely to follow cues from broader Asian markets, which are under pressure ahead of this week’s tariff deadline.
 
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined by 0.68 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.78 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi edged down 0.02 per cent.

Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates

List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 29

  1. Twentyfirst Century Management Services Ltd

  • Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd
  • Alan Scott Enterprises Ltd
  • Amber Enterprises India Ltd
  • Apar Industries Ltd
  • Arvind Ltd
  • Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd
  • Asian Paints Ltd
  • ASK Automotive Ltd
  • Bank of India
  • Basant Agro Tech India Ltd
  • BFL Asset Finvest Ltd
  • Bharat Gears Ltd
  • Bharat Seats Ltd
  • Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd
  • Blue Dart Express Ltd
  • John Cockerill India Ltd
  • Comfort Commotrade Ltd
  • Comfort Fincap Ltd
  • Craftsman Automation Ltd
  • Dilip Buildcon Ltd
  • DB International Stock Brokers Ltd
  • Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
  • D.P. Abhushan Ltd
  • Dalal Street Investments Ltd
  • Eiko Lifesciences Ltd
  • Electrotherm (India) Ltd
  • Emami Paper Mills Ltd
  • Entertainment Network (India) Ltd
  • Foseco India Ltd
  • Gabriel India Ltd-$
  • Gallantt Ispat Ltd
  • Gateway Distriparks Ltd
  • Gayatri BioOrganics Ltd
  • GHCL Textiles Ltd
  • GMR Airports Ltd
  • Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd
  • Greenply Industries Ltd
  • Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd
  • GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
  • Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd
  • HeidelbergCement India Ltd
  • Hind Rectifiers Ltd
  • IFB Industries Ltd
  • IFL Enterprises Ltd
  • International Gemmological Institute India Ltd
  • Invigorated Business Consulting Ltd
  • iStreet Network Ltd
  • Jagran Prakashan Ltd
  • Jasch Industries Ltd
  • Jasch Gauging Technologies Ltd
  • J. Kumar Infraprojects Ltd
  • Jubilant Pharmova Ltd
  • Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd
  • Kopran Ltd
  • Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd
  • Larsen & Toubro Ltd
  • Mahaveer Infoway Ltd
  • Manaksia Steels Ltd
  • Martin Burn Ltd
  • Master Trust Ltd
  • Mather and Platt Fire Systems Ltd
  • Mysore Paper Mills Ltd
  • Naperol Investments Ltd
  • National Plastic Technologies Ltd
  • The New India Assurance Company Ltd
  • NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd
  • Nilkamal Ltd
  • Nalin Lease Finance Ltd
  • Northern Arc Capital Ltd
  • Novartis India Ltd
  • National Peroxide Ltd
  • NTPC Ltd
  • Odyssey Technologies Ltd
  • Parshva Enterprises Ltd
  • Piramal Enterprises Ltd
  • Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd
  • Quadrant Future Tek Ltd
  • Radhika Jeweltech Ltd
  • Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd
  • Robust Hotels Ltd
  • Rushabh Precision Bearings Ltd
  • Shardul Securities Ltd
  • Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd
  • S.J.S. Enterprises Ltd
  • Stanpacks India Ltd
  • Strides Pharma Science Ltd
  • Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd
  • Summit Securities Ltd
  • Timex Group India Ltd
  • Tirupati Starch & Chemicals Ltd
  • Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd
  • Vanta Bioscience Ltd
  • Varun Beverages Ltd
  • Vertex Securities Ltd
  • V-Guard Industries Ltd
  • Viksit Engineering Ltd
  • Voltamp Transformers Ltd
  • Welspun Corp Ltd
  • Zee Media Corporation Ltd
    •  

