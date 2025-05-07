PNB Q4 result: Net profit rises 50% to ₹4,642.9 crore, revenue up by 13%

Punjab National Bank on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹₹4,642.9 crore for the quarter that ended on March 31, 2025 (Q4 FY25). This marks approximately 50 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹3100.9 crore. Sequentially, the profit saw a a marginal decline of 0.1 per cent from ₹4,648.6 crore.

Meanwhile, the public sector undertaking's (PSU) total income rose by 13.1 per cent to ₹37,299 crore from ₹32,976.5 crore in Q4 FY24. Sequentially, the revenue saw an hike of 5.7 per cent from ₹35,286.4.

PNB FY25 result

For the entire year, the state-owned bank registered a net profit of ₹17,439.6 crore, which marks a 109 per cent Y-o-Y growth from ₹8,328.9 crore.

PNB NPAs

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio of the bank down to 3.95 per cent as of March 2025, from 5.73 per cent in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, The net non-performing asset (NNPA) came down to 0.4 per cent as compared to 0.73 per cent in Q4 FY24.

Dividend declared

The board of directors of the company have recommended a dividend of ₹2.90 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25.

Moreover, the bank also announced that its savings deposits increased to ₹4,98,429 crore registering a Y-o-Y growth of 3.8 per cent, while the total term deposit witnessed a growth of 21.5% on Y-o-Y basis to ₹9,93,080 crore.

Shares of PNB were down 0.21 per cent at ₹94.35 apiece at 3.05 pm on the BSE on Wednesday following the release of the company's fourth quarter results.