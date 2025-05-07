Q4 results today: MRF, Coal India, Dabur, Blue Star, Voltas on May 7

MRF, Coal India, Dabur, and Punjab National Bank will be among 50 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.

ALSO READ: Defence stocks in focus: HAL, GRSE gain as India conducts Operation Sindoor Other major companies to release their financial report for the fourth quarter will be Voltas, Blue Star, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, United Breweries, APL Apollo Tubes, Tata Chemicals, Sonata Software, Sapphire Foods India, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Craftsman Automation, and Star Housing Finance.

Market overview May 7

Benchmark Indian indices closed lower on Tuesday, May 6, due to broad-based selling. The BSE Sensex fell 155.77 points (0.19 per cent) to 80,641.07, while the NSE Nifty50 dropped 81.55 points (0.33 per cent) to 24,379.60.

On Wednesday, May 7, markets remained subdued following India’s retaliatory strikes on nine targets in Pakistan and PoK. By 10 AM, the Sensex was down 71.49 points (0.09%) at 80,569.58, and the Nifty50 slipped 11.20 points (0.05%) to 24,368.40.

Meanwhile, the rupee opened 18 paise lower at 84.62 against the dollar, versus Tuesday’s close of 84.44, Bloomberg data showed. Market volatility is expected to stay elevated amid rising India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 7