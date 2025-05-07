Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q4 results today: MRF, Coal India, Dabur, Blue Star, Voltas on May 7

Q4 results today: MRF, Coal India, Dabur, Blue Star, Voltas on May 7

Q4 FY25 company results today: 50 companies will post earnings reports for the January-March quarter on May 7

BSE Mumbai: Investors will monitor company results on May 7 (Photo: PTI)
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 10:27 AM IST
MRF, Coal India, Dabur, and Punjab National Bank will be among 50 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). These companies will also release their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
 
Other major companies to release their financial report for the fourth quarter will be Voltas, Blue Star, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, United Breweries, APL Apollo Tubes, Tata Chemicals, Sonata Software, Sapphire Foods India, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Craftsman Automation, and Star Housing Finance. 
 

Market overview May 7

Benchmark Indian indices closed lower on Tuesday, May 6, due to broad-based selling. The BSE Sensex fell 155.77 points (0.19 per cent) to 80,641.07, while the NSE Nifty50 dropped 81.55 points (0.33 per cent) to 24,379.60.
 
On Wednesday, May 7, markets remained subdued following India’s retaliatory strikes on nine targets in Pakistan and PoK. By 10 AM, the Sensex was down 71.49 points (0.09%) at 80,569.58, and the Nifty50 slipped 11.20 points (0.05%) to 24,368.40.
 
Meanwhile, the rupee opened 18 paise lower at 84.62 against the dollar, versus Tuesday’s close of 84.44, Bloomberg data showed. Market volatility is expected to stay elevated amid rising India-Pakistan tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on May 7

  1. Apcotex Industries Limited
  2. APL Apollo Tubes Limited
  3. Associated Pigments Limited
  4. Bajaj Finserv Asset Finance Limited
  5. Bharat Seats Limited
  6. Blue Star Limited
  7. CarTrade Tech Limited
  8. Coal India Limited
  9. Craftsman Automation Limited
  10. Dabur India Limited
  11. EKI Energy Services Limited
  12. Ginni Filaments Limited
  13. Goa Carbon Limited
  14. GTL Limited
  15. Gujarat Containers Limited
  16. HB Stockholdings Limited
  17. Hindustan Composites Limited
  18. Housing & Urban Development Corporation Limited
  19. Kamdhenu Limited
  20. LGB Forge Limited
  21. Linc Limited
  22. Lloyds Engineering Works Limited
  23. Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilisers Limited
  24. MRF Limited
  25. Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Limited
  26. Nahar Logistics Finance Limited
  27. Punjab National Bank
  28. RACL Geartech Limited
  29. Route Mobile Limited
  30. RattanIndia Power Limited
  31. Sapphire Foods India Limited
  32. Satin Creditcare Network Limited
  33. Standard Chartered Bank Limited
  34. Sejal Glass Limited
  35. Shriram Pistons & Rings Limited
  36. SMC Global Securities Limited
  37. Somany Ceramics Limited
  38. Sonata Software Limited
  39. Star Housing Finance Limited
  40. Standard Surfactants Limited
  41. Swarna Securities Limited
  42. Symphony Limited
  43. Tata Chemicals Limited
  44. Trans Asia Bio-Medicals Limited
  45. Transpek Industry Limited
  46. Tuti Alkali Chemicals Limited
  47. United Breweries Limited
  48. Vintage Coffee and Beverages Limited
  49. Voltas Limited
  50. Wonderla Holidays Limited
First Published: May 07 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story