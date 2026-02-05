Power Finance Corp Q3FY26 results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹8,212 cr

State-owned Power Finance Corporation on Thursday posted a nearly 6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹8,211.90 crore for the quarter ended December, aided by higher income.

It had reported ₹7,759.56 crore "profit for the year ago period from continuing and discontinued operations," the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose by about 9 per cent to ₹29,140.57 crore in the third quarter from ₹26,821.84 crore in the corresponding period of preceding financial year.

In April-December, the company's profit after tax increased 13 per cent to ₹25,028 crore from ₹22,157 crore in FY25.

Consolidated Loan book stood at ₹11,51,407 crore as on December 2025, higher from ₹10,69,436 crore at the end of 2024.