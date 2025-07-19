Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Punjab & Sind Bank Q1FY26 results: PAT up 48% to ₹269 cr on better asset

Punjab & Sind Bank Q1FY26 results: PAT up 48% to ₹269 cr on better asset

The total income rose to Rs 3,379 crore during the June 2025 quarter from Rs 2,846 crore in the same quarter of FY25, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank rose to 17.9 per cent from 17.3 per cent in the same quarter of FY25. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 6:46 PM IST
State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank on Saturday reported a 48 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 269 crore during the first quarter of this financial year, aided by improvement in core income and decline in bad debts.

The lender had earned a net profit of Rs 182 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The total income rose to Rs 3,379 crore during the June 2025 quarter from Rs 2,846 crore in the same quarter of FY25, Punjab & Sind Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 2,911 crore compared to Rs 2,652 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

During the period, the operating profit of the bank increased to Rs 540 crore compared to Rs 317 crore a year ago.

The bank's asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 3.34 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter from 4.72 per cent a year ago.

Its gross advance increased by 14 per cent to Rs 99,950 crore from Rs 87,738 crore at the end of June 2024.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.91 per cent against 1.59 per cent in the year-ago period.

However, provisions and contingencies increased to Rs 217 crore during the first quarter compared to Rs 103 crore a year ago.

Its provision coverage ratio (PCR) improved to 92 per cent from 88 per cent in the same quarter a year ago.

At the same time, return on assets (ROA) improved to 0.67 per cent for June 2025, from 0.5 per cent in June 2024, registering an improvement of 17 bps, it said.

Capital adequacy ratio of the bank rose to 17.9 per cent from 17.3 per cent in the same quarter of FY25.

The total business grew 11 per cent to Rs 2,31,132 crore from Rs 2,08,331 crore at the end of June 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

