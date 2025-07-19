The India Cements Q1FY26 results: Net loss ₹132.9 cr, income remains flat

The India Cements Ltd, a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement Ltd, an Aditya Birla Group company, reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 132.90 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter, the company said on Saturday.

The city-based cement maker had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.47 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the year ended March 31, 2025, the consolidated net loss stood at Rs 143.68 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated total income for the quarter under review was Rs 1,033.85 crore, compared to Rs 1,042.27 crore in the same quarter last year.

For the financial year ended March 31, 2025, consolidated total income stood at Rs 4,357.31 crore. During the quarter, the company approved the sale of its entire equity stake in its subsidiary, Industrial Chemicals and Monomers Ltd. It also said it had successfully refinanced its debt, resulting in a significant reduction in finance costs, from Rs 82.36 crore in the corresponding quarter last year to Rs 26.58 crore. "The company is planning a capital expenditure programme over the next two years to improve efficiency and reduce operating costs; increase the share of renewable power; and enhance safety standards," India Cements said.