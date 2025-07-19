Reliance Power Q1FY26 results: Posts ₹44.7 cr profit on lower costs

Reliance Power on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.68 crore for the quarter ended June 2025-26, as the company trimmed its expenses.

It had posted a loss of Rs 97.85 crore in the first quarter of the preceding 2024-25 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income was Rs 2,025.31 crore against Rs 2,069.18 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Reliance Power managed to reduce its expenses to Rs 1,953.01 crore from Rs 2,142.51 crore in the April-June period of the last financial year.

In a statement, the company said its net worth stood at Rs 16,431 crore as of June 30, 2025.

The company's 1,200 MW Rosa Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh achieved a plant load factor (PLF) of 97 per cent, while its 3,960 MW Sasun Ultra Mega Power Project in Madhya Pradesh achieved 91 per cent PLF in the quarter. Reliance Power subsidiary Reliance NU Energies received a Letter of Award from SJVN Limited for the largest ISTS-connected solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project. The project has been awarded for 350 MW ca?acity, which will require installation of 600 MW solar DC (direct current) capacity and 175 MW/ 700 MWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity, at a tariff of Rs 3.33/kWh through a competitive bidding process.