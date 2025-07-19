Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Union Bank Q1 net up 11.9% at Rs 4,116 crore driven by lower provisions

Union Bank Q1 net up 11.9% at Rs 4,116 crore driven by lower provisions

Net interest Income declined by 3.18 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 9,113 crore in Q1FY26, compared to Rs 9,412 crore in Q1FY25

Union Bank of India becomes the first Public Sector Bank to join the Account Aggregator Ecosystem
The total business grew by 5 per cent to Rs 22,14,422 crore from Rs 21,08,762 crore at the end of June 2024. | File Image
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Public sector lender Union Bank of India reported a 11.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to Rs 4,116 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26), aided by lower provisions for stressed loans. 
 
Net interest Income declined by 3.18 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 9,113 crore in Q1FY26, compared to Rs 9,412 crore in Q1FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) moderated by 29 basis points to 2.76 per cent in Q1FY26 from 3.05 per cent in Q1FY25.
 
Nitesh Rajan, executive director, Union Bank said the moderation in margin is a reflection of cut in lending rates on floating rate loans after RBI reduced policy repo rates. 
 
The overall impact on NIM is expected to be 20-25 basis points in the current financial year (FY26) and there will be some moderation in the second quarter ending September 2025, Ranjan said in the post-result media conference. He, however, did not give any guidance for FY26 NIM level.
 
The bank’s non-interest income declined by 0.52 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,486 crore in Q1FY26. Provisions for non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to Rs 1,152 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs  1,651 crore in Q1FY25. 
 
Advances grew by 6.83  per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 9.74 trillion in Q1FY26. Retail advances grew by 17.65 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1.44 trillion in the June quarter of FY26. The corporate credit grew by three per cent.
 
Total deposits increased 3.63 per cent Y-o-Y to 12.39 trillion. The share of low-cost deposits—current account and savings account (CASA)— in domestic operations moderated to 32.52  per cent at the end of June 2025 from 33.4 per cent a year ago.
 
The bank’s asset quality improved, with gross NPAs declining to 3.52 per cent in June 2025 from 4.54  per cent in the same period last year. Net NPAs also declined from 0.62 per cent in June 2024 to 0.90 per cent in June 2025. The provision coverage ratio (PCR), including written-off accounts, stood at 94.65 per cent in June this year,  as against 93.49 per cent in June 2024.
 
The bank’s capital adequacy stood at 18.30 per cent, with Tier-I capital at 17.02 per cent at the end of the quarter. Although the bank has board approval for an equity offering of Rs 3,000 crore, there are no firm plans for capital raising at present.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ICICI Bank net up 15.5% on treasury gains, NII increases by 10.6%

HDFC Bank Q1 results: Net profit up 12.2% Y-o-Y to Rs 18,155 crore

Central Bank of India Q1 results: PAT jumps 33% to ₹1,169 cr on lower NPAs

NII growth pushes YES Bank's Q1FY26 net profit 59% higher to ₹801 crore YoY

Q1 results today: HDFC, ICICI Bank, Reliance Power, 18 others on July 19

Topics :Company ResultsUnion Bank of IndiaQ1 results

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story