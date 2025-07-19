Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / AU Small Finance Bank Q1 results: PAT up 16% at ₹581 cr despite higher NPAs

AU Small Finance Bank Q1 results: PAT up 16% at ₹581 cr despite higher NPAs

The total income rose to Rs 5,189 crore during the June 2025 quarter from Rs 4,278 crore in the same period of FY25, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing

AU Small Finance Bank
Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 83 per cent at the end of June 2025. | (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 6:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

AU Small Finance Bank on Saturday posted a 16 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 581 crore during the first quarter of this financial year.

The Jaipur-based bank had earned a net profit of Rs 503 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The total income rose to Rs 5,189 crore during the June 2025 quarter from Rs 4,278 crore in the same period of FY25, AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 4,378 crore compared to Rs 3,769 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

Net interest income rose to Rs 2,045 crore during the quarter against Rs 1,921 crore a year ago.

The bank's operating profit also increased to Rs 1,312 crore from Rs 952 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the bank's asset quality witnessed deterioration, as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 2.47 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 1.78 per cent a year ago.

Gross loan portfolio (GLP) grew 18 per cent to Rs 1,17,624 crore compared to Rs 99,792 crore as of Q1 FY25, it said.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, increased to 0.88 per cent against 0.63 per cent in the year-ago period.

As a result, provisions and contingencies almost doubled to Rs 533 crore during the first quarter compared to Rs 283 crore a year ago.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 83 per cent at the end of June 2025.

However, the capital adequacy ratio of the bank declined to 19.42 per cent from 20.11 per cent in the same quarter of FY25.

Commenting on quarterly numbers, AU Small Finance Bank MD and CEO Sanjay Agarwal said, "We have reported another set of consistent performance in a seasonally soft quarter, showing sustainable growth in deposits, assets, and profitability".

As the economic cycle strengthens, AU is well-positioned to navigate near-term uncertainties while staying committed to the long-term vision of building a forever bank that can truly scale with sustainability, he added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Power Q1FY26 results: Posts ₹44.7 cr profit on lower costs

HDFC Bank Q1 results: Net profit up 12.2% Y-o-Y to Rs 18,155 crore

RBL Bank Q1FY26 results: PAT drops 46% to Rs 200 cr on lower core income

ICICI Bank net up 15.5% on treasury gains, NII increases by 10.6%

Central Bank of India Q1 results: PAT jumps 33% to ₹1,169 cr on lower NPAs

Topics :Company ResultsAU Small Finance Bank stockAU Small Finance BankQ1 results

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story