ONGC's Q3 FY26 results: Net profit increases 22% to ₹11,946 crore

State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) consolidated net profit rose 22.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹11,946 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2025-26. The firm’s revenue from operations in Q3 remained flat from last year at ₹1.67 trillion. ONGC’s board of directors declared second interim dividend of ₹6.25 per equity. The total payout would be ₹7,863 crore for the dividend. The record date for distribution of dividend has been fixed for February 18, 2026. ONGC registered growth of 0.35 per cent in crude oil production during the first nine months of FY26 while natural gas production remained flat during the period. In the first nine months, revenue from new well gas stood at ₹5,028 crore, delivering an additional ₹944 crore revenue compared to the APM gas price.

The company said in a press release. New well gas currently contributes more than 18 per cent of total gas sales revenue from ONGC portfolio.

ONGC acquired a total of 735.82 line kilometres (LKM) 2D and 4484.59 square kilometres (SKM) of 3D seismic data till December 31, 2025. The company monetized two hydrocarbon discoveries during the quarter, namely, Anor in NELP-VII block CB-ONN-2005/10 in Gujarat and Gojalia-14 in Gojalia PML in Tripura.