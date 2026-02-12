Jagran Prakashan Q3 FY26 result: Net profit falls 12%, revenue down 8%

Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Thursday reported a decline of 12 per cent in its consolidated net profit to ₹55.16 crore in the December quarter of FY26.

The company registered a net profit of ₹62.71 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL).

Its revenue from operations was down 7.7 per cent to ₹476.71 crore in the December quarter. It was at ₹516.50 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

JPL's total expenses were down 5.32 per cent to ₹431.28 crore in the December quarter of FY26.