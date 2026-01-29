REC Q3FY26 net profit slips 0.6% to ₹4,052.44 crore, dividend declared
The company recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹4,076.35 crore in the year-ago quarter ended December 2024, a regulatory filing showed
State-owned REC Ltd on Thursday said its consolidated net profit dipped slightly by 0.58 per cent to ₹4,052.44 crore in the December quarter of FY26, mainly due to higher expenses.
The company recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹4,076.35 crore in the year-ago quarter ended December 2024, a regulatory filing showed.
Total expenses rose to ₹9,903.89 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹9,105.94 crore in the same period a year ago.
Total income also rose to ₹15,058.60 crore in the quarter from ₹14,286.91 crore a year ago.
The board also approved the third interim dividend at 46 per cent (Rs 4.601 per equity share of face value of 10 each) for 2025-26.
The record date for the dividend payment is February 6, and the payment shall be paid on or before February 27.
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 5:00 PM IST