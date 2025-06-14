Spicejet Q4FY25 results: PAT jumps nearly three-fold to Rs 325 crore

Budget carrier Spicejet on Saturday said its standalone profit after tax surged nearly three-fold to Rs 324.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter.
The Gurugram-based airline had posted a PAT of Rs 119 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, according to a regulatory filing.
However, the revenue from operations for the reporting quarter declined 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,446.37 crore from Rs 1,719.3 crore in Q4 FY24, SpiceJet said in the filing.
For the 2024-25 fiscal, SpiceJet posted a standalone PAT of Rs 580.74 crore against a loss of Rs 409 crore in the year-ago period.
The revenue from operations fell 25 per cent to Rs 5,284 crore in FY25 against Rs 7050 crore a year ago, as per the exchange filing.
