Tata Communications Q4 results: Profit up 15% on data services demand

India's Tata Communications reported a 15% rise in its fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by higher demand for its data services.

The firm's consolidated pre-tax profit for the January-to-March quarter rose to 3.36 billion rupees ($39.5 million) from 2.92 billion rupees a year earlier.

Tata Communications, which provides services such as data connections and cybersecurity to enterprises, has been reorganising its structure and monetising non-core assets to sharpen focus on core operations as it seeks a bigger share of the highly competitive market for cloud, networking services, media and entertainment.

These steps "allow us to enter fiscal year 2026 with focus on core and growth capital to invest," CFO Kabir Ahmed Shakir said in an exchange filing.

The firm aims for revenue of 280 billion rupees in its mainstay data services segment in fiscal year 2027, up from 178.98 billion rupees in 2024.

Its revenue from the segment rose 9.8% for the fourth quarter, boosting the topline by 6% to 59.9 billion rupees.

A 16.4% jump in network and transmission-related spending pushed its total expenses up by 6%.

Tata Communications declared a final dividend of 25 rupees per share for the financial year 2025.

Its shares closed 1.6% higher ahead of results.