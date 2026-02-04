TMB Q3 results: Net profit up 14% at ₹342 crore, asset quality improves

Thoothukudi-based Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) posted its highest-ever net profit of Rs 342 crore in the third quarter of FY26, up 14 per cent from Rs 300 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The performance was driven by a 14.28 per cent growth in total business and improved asset quality. Net interest income rose 13.28 per cent year-on-year to Rs 646.14 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 570.39 crore in Q3 FY25.

Asset quality improved during the quarter, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declining to 0.91 per cent from 1.32 per cent, an improvement of 41 basis points (bps). Net NPAs fell to 0.20 per cent from 0.41 per cent, improving by 21 bps.

The bank’s total business grew 14.28 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1.07 trillion, compared with Rs 94,042 crore last year. Deposits increased 12.53 per cent to Rs 56,707 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 50,392 crore a year earlier. CASA deposits rose to Rs 15,847 crore from Rs 13,788 crore, registering a growth of 14.93 per cent. Advances grew 16.30 per cent year-on-year to Rs 50,763 crore. “This growth translated into our highest-ever net profit. Our return on assets stood at 1.97 per cent and return on equity at 14.22 per cent, compared with 1.89 per cent and 14.44 per cent, respectively, last year,” said Salee S Nair, managing director and chief executive officer of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank.

“Our Q3 FY26 performance reinforces the progress we are making in a year focused on building long-term capability and scalable growth. The bank delivered healthy growth in advances and deposits, with resilience in profitability and continued strength in asset quality, reflecting disciplined execution across the organisation,” he added. Nair said the bank expects total business growth of over 15 per cent in the current financial year, with deposit growth of around 13–13.5 per cent and advances growth of over 16 per cent. Operating profit for the quarter rose 15 per cent to Rs 468 crore from Rs 408 crore a year earlier. The retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) segment accounted for 93.98 per cent of advances in Q3 FY26, compared with 92.39 per cent in Q3 FY25. Within advances, the RAM portfolio grew 18.29 per cent year-on-year.