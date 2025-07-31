TVS Motor Q1 results: Profit rises 32% to ₹610 cr on high quarterly sales

TVS Motor Company on Thursday posted a 32 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹610 crore for the June quarter, aided by the highest-ever quarterly sales.

The company reported a net profit of ₹461 crore for the April-June quarter of last year.

Total income increased to ₹12,250 crore for the first quarter compared with ₹10,355 crore in the year-ago period, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.

During the first quarter of financial year 2025-26, the company registered the highest-ever quarterly sales, it stated.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew by 17 per cent year-on-year, registering sales of 12.77 lakh units in the June quarter against 10.87 lakh units in the same period last fiscal, the company said.