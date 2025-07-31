Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / TVS Motor Q1 results: Profit rises 32% to ₹610 cr on high quarterly sales

TVS Motor Q1 results: Profit rises 32% to ₹610 cr on high quarterly sales

The company reported a net profit of ₹461 crore for the April-June quarter of last year

TVS Motor company
During the first quarter of financial year 2025-26, the company registered the highest-ever quarterly sales. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
TVS Motor Company on Thursday posted a 32 per cent year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹610 crore for the June quarter, aided by the highest-ever quarterly sales.
 
The company reported a net profit of ₹461 crore for the April-June quarter of last year.
 
Total income increased to ₹12,250 crore for the first quarter compared with ₹10,355 crore in the year-ago period, TVS Motor Company said in a regulatory filing.
 
During the first quarter of financial year 2025-26, the company registered the highest-ever quarterly sales, it stated.
 
The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, grew by 17 per cent year-on-year, registering sales of 12.77 lakh units in the June quarter against 10.87 lakh units in the same period last fiscal, the company said.
 
Motorcycle sales grew by 21 per cent year-on-year to 6.21 lakh units in the first quarter compared with 5.14 lakh units in the same period last year.
 
Scooter sales for the June quarter grew by 19 per cent year-on-year to 4.99 lakh units against 4.18 lakh units in the first quarter of 2024-25.
 
Three-wheeler sales for the quarter under review grew by 46 per cent to 45,000 units from 31,000 units in the same period last year.
 
Electric scooter sales for the quarter ended June 2025 grew by 35 per cent on-year to 70,000 units.
 
Shares of the company were trading 0.27 per cent higher at ₹2,799.35 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TVS Motor Company

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

