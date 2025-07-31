Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / HUL Q1 profit rises 5.6% to ₹2,756 cr, expects FMCG demand to be stable

HUL Q1 profit rises 5.6% to ₹2,756 cr, expects FMCG demand to be stable

FMCG major says investments in its brands helped clock sales growth of 5%

Hindustan Unilever
The FMCG major’s revenue was higher by 5.1 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 16,514 crore.
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hindustan Unilever (HUL), one of India’s largest fast-moving consumer goods companies, on Thursday reported a 5.6 per cent increase in consolidated net profit in the first quarter of FY26 (Q1 FY26) from the previous year.
 
Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the company stood at ₹2,756 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to ₹2,610 crore in Q1 FY25. Underlying volume growth stood at 4 per cent.
 
The company’s revenue increased by 5.1 per cent to ₹16,514 crore from the previous year. Ebitda (earnings before interest, depreciation and tax) margin stood at 22.8 per cent, declining by 130 basis points year-on-year and in line with the company’s guidance, HUL said in a press release.
 
“This has resulted in delivery of broad-based and competitive growth leading to consistent increase in turnover-weighted market share,” the maker of Lux soaps said.
 
“FMCG demand has continued to remain stable, with a gradual uptick in recovery. Encouraged by favourable macroeconomic indicators, we strategically stepped up our investments to effectively advance our portfolio transformation agenda in this quarter,” said Rohit Jawa, chief executive officer and managing director of HUL.
 
“As a result, we delivered competitive, broad-based growth with an underlying sales growth of 5 per cent, driven by an underlying volume growth of 4 per cent, at a consolidated level,” Jawa said.
 
His outlook expected the recovery to be sustained. “I am confident that the ASPIRE strategy will further strengthen our presence in segments and channels of the future, powered by unmissably superior brands, heightened innovation intensity and digital media models, to deliver competitive volume-led growth and create long-term shareholder value,” he added, referring to the company’s strategic framework.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Q1 results today: HUL, Swiggy, Vedanta, Adani Enterprises on July 31

Hyundai Q1 FY26 profit down 8.1% amid weak demand, macro headwinds

Procter & Gamble Hygiene Q1 net profit more than doubles to ₹192 crore

Tata Steel Q1 PAT jumps 116% to ₹2,078 cr on cost cuts, better realisations

IndiGo Q1 profit down 20.5% on airspace curbs, AI171 crash fallout

Topics :Hindustan UnileverHindustan Unilever LtdQ1 results

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story