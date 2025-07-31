Cognizant Q2 profit rises 14%, lifts revenue growth forecast to 4-6%

Cognizant on Thursday reported better-than-expected growth with net income rising 14 per cent year-on-year to $645 million for the June 2025 quarter, as the Nasdaq-listed IT services firm raised the lower end of its full-year revenue growth forecast, pegging it at a 4 to 6 per cent range.

Cognizant's revenue for the second quarter - it runs on a January to December fiscal year cycle - was at $5.25 billion, increasing 8.1 per cent year-over-year or 7.2 per cent in constant currency terms, according to the earnings release.

The cranking up of the lower end of the guidance band is on account of outperformance in the first half of the year, two mega deals won, as well as agentic solutions and AI unlocking new spends, the top management said.

"Our second quarter revenue performance exceeded the high end of our guidance range, underscoring the effectiveness of our strategy to build a resilient and durable portfolio that positions us to win in the AI era," Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said. Third quarter revenue is seen between $5.27-5.35 billion, growth of 4.6 per cent to 6.1 per cent (or 3.5-5 per cent in constant currency). The full-year 2025 revenue is expected to be $20.7-21.1 billion, growth of 4.7-6.7 per cent (4-6 per cent in constant currency). Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer of the company, said the increased revenue guidance midpoint and the reaffirmed adjusted operating margin outlook reflect strong execution and momentum year-to-date.