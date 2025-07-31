Q1 results today: HUL, Swiggy, Vedanta, Adani Enterprises on July 31

Hindustan Unilever, Swiggy, Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, PB Fintech, Maruti Suzuki India, Dabur India, Ambuja Cements, JSW Energy, and TVS Motor Company are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Thursday.

A host of other companies, Coal India, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company, Icra, Gillette India, JSW Holdings, Mankind Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Titan Intech, TVS Motor Company, are expected to declare their Q1 results today.

HUL Q1 preview: Revenue expected to rise, profit likely to stay muted

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the maker of popular brands such as Horlicks, Dove, and Lifebuoy, is set to announce its April–June 2025 (Q1FY26) earnings today. Analysts expect the company’s performance in the quarter to be weighed down by an unfavourable product mix, rising input costs, and muted seasonal demand, which may have softened overall growth.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the maker of popular brands such as Horlicks, Dove, and Lifebuoy, is set to announce its April–June 2025 (Q1FY26) earnings today. Analysts expect the company's performance in the quarter to be weighed down by an unfavourable product mix, rising input costs, and muted seasonal demand, which may have softened overall growth.

According to estimates compiled by Business Standard, HUL's net profit is likely to dip 1.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,540.6 crore, from ₹2,572 crore a year earlier. However, on a sequential basis, the bottom line is seen improving 2 per cent from ₹2,497 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue for the quarter is projected to grow 4.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹16,081 crore, up from ₹15,339 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue is expected to rise 6 per cent, supported by healthy underlying volume growth (UVG).

PB Fintech Q1 preview: Profit likely to surge, revenue expected to dip PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, is scheduled to announce its April–June 2025 (Q1FY26) results on Thursday. Analysts polled by Business Standard expect the company's net profit to soar 431.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹101 crore, compared to ₹19 crore in the same quarter last year. However, sequentially, the profit is projected to fall 41 per cent from ₹170.65 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue for the quarter is estimated to grow 35 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,364 crore, up from ₹1,010.5 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, however, it is likely to dip 9.6 per cent from ₹1,507.9 crore.

Closing highlights from July 30 Indian equities edged higher on Wednesday , led by Q1 earnings-driven gains in select index heavyweights. L&T, NTPC and Asian Paints were among the top performers on the Sensex after posting their April–June 2025 (Q1FY26) results. The BSE Sensex ended 143.9 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 81,481.86, while the NSE Nifty50 settled at 24,855.05, up 34 points or 0.14 per cent. Broader markets underperformed, with the Nifty MidCap index slipping 0.07 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index declining 0.52 per cent. Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT rose 0.31 per cent, Nifty FMCG 0.24 per cent, and Nifty Pharma closed marginally higher. On the downside, Nifty Realty dropped 0.96 per cent and Nifty Auto fell 0.6 per cent.

Market overview for July 31 Domestic equities are set for a volatile start after the US imposed a steeper-than-expected 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, effective Friday. Following the announcement, NSE Nifty 50 futures gave up early gains, with the GIFT Nifty last indicating a 0.8 per cent drop at the open. Analysts expect the benchmark indices to fall between 1 and 2 per cent on Thursday. Most Asian stock markets declined ahead of the tariff deadline, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's CSI 300 leading the losses.

