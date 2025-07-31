Q1 results today: HUL, Swiggy, Vedanta, Adani Enterprises on July 31

Hindustan Unilever, Swiggy, Adani Enterprises, Vedanta, PB Fintech, Maruti Suzuki India, Dabur India, Ambuja Cements, JSW Energy, and TVS Motor Company are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) on Thursday.
A host of other companies, Coal India, Dr. Lal PathLabs, Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company, Icra, Gillette India, JSW Holdings, Mankind Pharma, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Titan Intech, TVS Motor Company, are expected to declare their Q1 results today.
HUL Q1 preview: Revenue expected to rise, profit likely to stay muted
Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the maker of popular brands such as Horlicks, Dove, and Lifebuoy, is set to announce its April–June 2025 (Q1FY26) earnings today. Analysts expect the company’s performance in the quarter to be weighed down by an unfavourable product mix, rising input costs, and muted seasonal demand, which may have softened overall growth.
According to estimates compiled by Business Standard, HUL’s net profit is likely to dip 1.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,540.6 crore, from ₹2,572 crore a year earlier. However, on a sequential basis, the bottom line is seen improving 2 per cent from ₹2,497 crore in Q4FY25.
Revenue for the quarter is projected to grow 4.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹16,081 crore, up from ₹15,339 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue is expected to rise 6 per cent, supported by healthy underlying volume growth (UVG).
PB Fintech Q1 preview: Profit likely to surge, revenue expected to dip
PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, is scheduled to announce its April–June 2025 (Q1FY26) results on Thursday. Analysts polled by Business Standard expect the company’s net profit to soar 431.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹101 crore, compared to ₹19 crore in the same quarter last year.
However, sequentially, the profit is projected to fall 41 per cent from ₹170.65 crore in Q4FY25.
Revenue for the quarter is estimated to grow 35 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,364 crore, up from ₹1,010.5 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, however, it is likely to dip 9.6 per cent from ₹1,507.9 crore.
Closing highlights from July 30
Indian equities edged higher on Wednesday
, led by Q1 earnings-driven gains in select index heavyweights. L&T, NTPC and Asian Paints were among the top performers on the Sensex after posting their April–June 2025 (Q1FY26) results.
The BSE Sensex ended 143.9 points, or 0.18 per cent, higher at 81,481.86, while the NSE Nifty50 settled at 24,855.05, up 34 points or 0.14 per cent.
Broader markets underperformed, with the Nifty MidCap index slipping 0.07 per cent and the Nifty SmallCap index declining 0.52 per cent. Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT rose 0.31 per cent, Nifty FMCG 0.24 per cent, and Nifty Pharma closed marginally higher. On the downside, Nifty Realty dropped 0.96 per cent and Nifty Auto fell 0.6 per cent.
Market overview for July 31
Domestic equities are set for a volatile start after the US imposed a steeper-than-expected 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, effective Friday.
Following the announcement, NSE Nifty 50 futures gave up early gains, with the GIFT Nifty last indicating a 0.8 per cent drop at the open. Analysts expect the benchmark indices to fall between 1 and 2 per cent on Thursday.
Most Asian stock markets declined ahead of the tariff deadline, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s CSI 300 leading the losses.
List of firms releasing Q1 FY26 results on July 31
1. 3i Infotech Ltd
2. Aarcon Facilities Ltd
3. Aarti Industries Ltd
4. Accelya Solutions India Ltd
5. Adani Enterprises Ltd
6. Ambuja Cements Ltd
7. Anik Industries Ltd
8. APM Industries Ltd
9. Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd
10. Arihants Securities Ltd
11. Asit C Mehta Financial Services Ltd
12. Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd
13. Banaras Beads Ltd
14. Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Ltd
15. Binny Mills Ltd
16. Bluspring Enterprises Ltd
17. Chalet Hotels Ltd
18. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
19. Chemfab Alkalis Ltd
20. Chartered Logistics Ltd
21. Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd
22. Coal India Ltd
23. Colinz Laboratories Ltd
24. Conart Engineers Ltd
25. Cords Cable Industries Ltd
26. COSYN Ltd
27. Cressanda Railway Solutions Ltd
28. City Union Bank Ltd
29. Dabur India Ltd
30. DCB Bank Ltd
31. Duroply Industries Ltd
32. East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Ltd
33. Eicher Motors Ltd
34. Emami Ltd-$
35. Eros International Media Ltd
36. Gamco Ltd
37. GEE Ltd
38. Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
39. GHCL Ltd
40. Gillette India Ltd
41. Gothi Plascon India Ltd
42. Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd
43. Hindustan Unilever Ltd
44. ICRA Ltd
45. IIRM Holdings India Ltd
46. Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd
47. Indegene Ltd
48. India Radiators Ltd
49. International Combustion India Ltd
50. IRM Energy Ltd
51. Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders Ltd
52. India Steel Works Ltd
53. IVP Ltd
54. Jai Mata Glass Ltd
55. Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd
56. Jhaveri Credits & Capital Ltd
57. JK Agri Genetics Ltd
58. JSW Energy Ltd
59. JSW Holdings Ltd
60. Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd
61. Jumbo Bag Ltd
62. Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd
63. Kanco Tea & Industries Ltd
64. KRN Heat Exchanger And Refrigeration Ltd
65. Krystal Integrated Services Ltd
66. Kalyani Steels Ltd
67. K S Oils Ltd-$
68. Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd
69. Dr. Lal PathLabs Ltd
70. LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd
71. Mackinnon Mackenzie & Company Ltd
72. Mankind Pharma Ltd
73. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
74. Meera Industries Ltd
75. Mangalam Global Enterprise Ltd
76. Mid East Portfolio Management Ltd
77. One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
78. Credo Brands Marketing Ltd
79. Mukta Agriculture Ltd
80. Mystic Electronics Ltd
81. Nahar Capital and Financial Services Ltd
82. Nahar Polyfilms Ltd
83. Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd
84. Nelcast Ltd
85. Netweb Technologies India Ltd
86. Neuland Laboratories Ltd
87. Nexome Capital Markets Ltd
88. Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd
89. Nucleus Software Exports Ltd
90. Omega Interactive Technologies Ltd
91. Oriental Trimex Ltd
92. Padam Cotton Yarns Ltd
93. Panama Petrochem Ltd
94. Panyam Cements & Mineral Industries Ltd
95. Paushak Ltd
96. PDS Ltd
97. The Phosphate Company Ltd
98. PB Fintech Ltd
99. Prerna Infrabuild Ltd
100. Pricol Ltd
101. Radico Khaitan Ltd
102. Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd
103. Royal Orchid Hotels Ltd
104. R R Kabel Ltd
105. Sanofi India Ltd
106. Saregama India Ltd
107. Silver Touch Technologies Ltd
108. Skipper Ltd
109. Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd
110. Steelcast Ltd
111. Stellant Securities (India) Ltd
112. South India Paper Mills Ltd
113. Sundram Fasteners Ltd
114. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
115. Sunshield Chemicals Ltd
116. Surbhi Industries Ltd
117. Swiggy Ltd
118. Swojas Foods Ltd
119. TCPL Packaging Ltd
120. TeamLease Services Ltd
121. Teesta Agro Industries Ltd
122. Transwarranty Finance Ltd
123. Thermax Ltd
124. Timken India Ltd
125. Titan Intech Ltd
126. Transcorp International Ltd
127. Triton Corp Ltd
128. TVS Holdings Ltd
129. TVS Motor Company Ltd
130. UFO Moviez India Ltd
131. Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd
132. USG Tech Solutions Ltd
133. Vedanta Ltd
134. Walchand Peoplefirst Ltd
135. Wisec Global Ltd
136. Wonderla Holidays Ltd
137. Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd
138. Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments Ltd
139. Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd