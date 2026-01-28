2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 2:23 PM IST
TVS Motor Company on Wednesday reported a 48.6 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹841.3 crore for the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3FY26). During the same period last year, the company's profit stood at ₹566.03 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, profit grew 5.8 per cent from ₹795.48 crore.
The company attributed the growth to a record surge in sales and improved margins.
Its revenue from operations for the quarter rose 33.73 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹14,755.52 crore, from ₹11,034.88 crore in Q3FY25. Revenue increased 5 per cent Q-o-Q from ₹14,051.22 crore.
The company reported a 51 per cent Y-o-Y increase in operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to ₹1,634 crore in the quarter, up from ₹1,081 crore in Q3FY25. Ebitda margin rose to 13.1 per cent from 12.4 per cent a year earlier, the company said in a BSE filing.
TVS Motor Q3 sales
TVS Motor said its overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including international business, rose 27 per cent Y-o-Y to their highest-ever quarterly level of 1.54 million units in the quarter ended December 2025, compared with 1.21 million units a year ago.
Here's a look at segment-wise performance (Y-o-Y)
Motorcycles: 726,000 units, up 31 per cent
Scooters: 614,000 units, up 25 per cent
International two-wheelers: 366,000 units, up 35 per cent
Three-wheelers: 60,000 units, up 106 per cent
Electric vehicles (EVs): 106,000 units, up 40 per cent
Shares of TVS Motor were trading 2.6 per cent higher at ₹3,660 apiece on the BSE at 1:42 pm following the results announcement.