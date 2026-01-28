Q3 results today: BEL, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki among 127 firms

Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, Cochin Shipyard, SBI Life Insurance Company, and TVS Motor Company among 127 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26) on Wednesday.

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Aditya Birla Real Estate, ACC, Borosil Renewables, Bosch, CSB Bank, ICRA, Mudra Financial Services, SBI Cards & Payment Services, and TVS Holdings.

Vodafone Idea's Q3 results

Vodafone Idea (Vi) narrowed its consolidated net loss to ₹5,286 crore in the third quarter (October–December/Q3) of 2025-26 (FY26), compared with ₹6,609 crore in the same quarter a year earlier (Q3 of 2024-25/FY25).

Revenue for the quarter rose 1.85 per cent year-on-year to ₹11,323 crore, up from ₹11,117 crore in Q3FY25. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased to ₹4,816 crore, up from ₹4,712 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Finance costs fell slightly to ₹5,632 crore, down from ₹5,690 crore in Q3FY25. Marico Q3 results FMCG major Marico on Tuesday reported a 12.03 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹447 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q3FY26), up from ₹399 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit grew 6.43 per cent from ₹420 crore.

Revenue from operations for the quarter surged 26.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,537 crore, compared with ₹2,794 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue rose marginally by 1.58 per cent from ₹3,482 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹592 crore, up 11 per cent Y-o-Y, while the Ebitda margin slipped 234 basis points to 16.7 per cent from Q3FY25. Market overview for January 28 Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open positively on Wednesday, supported by upbeat global cues and optimism surrounding the finalisation of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

At 07:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 25,449.5, up 31.50 points or 0.12 per cent. Asian markets were mixed, with Japan's Nikkei 225 down 1.43 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI up 1.48 per cent, and Australia’s S&P ASX 200 trading almost flat with a slight negative bias. List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, January 28 1 Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd 2 ACC Ltd 3 Accedere Ltd 4 Acutaas Chemicals Ltd 5 Aeroflex Industries Ltd 6 AGI Greenpac Ltd 7 Agribio Tech India Ltd 8 AksharChem (India) Ltd 9 Arvind Fashions Ltd

10 Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd 11 ASI Industries Ltd 12 ASK Automotive Ltd 13 Aviva Industries Ltd 14 Balkrishna Industries Ltd 15 Bharat Electronics Ltd 16 Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd 17 Borosil Renewables Ltd 18 Bosch Ltd 19 Bright Hotel Ltd 20 Birlasoft Ltd 21 CarTrade Tech Ltd 22 Checkpoint Trends Ltd 23 Chemfab Alkalis Ltd 24 Cineline India Ltd 25 Cochin Shipyard Ltd 26 Craftsman Automation Ltd 27 Crizac Ltd 28 CSB Bank Ltd 29 Datamatics Global Services Ltd 30 DG Content Ltd 31 Dolat Algotech Ltd 32 eClerx Services Ltd 33 E-Enterprises Ltd 34 Elcid Investments Ltd

35 Five Star Business Finance Ltd 36 Flomic Global Logistics Ltd 37 Gagan Gases Ltd 38 Gian Life Care Ltd 39 Gland Pharma Ltd 40 GPT Infraprojects Ltd 41 Grovy India Ltd 42 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd 43 GSB Finance Ltd 44 Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd 45 Gujarat Toolroom Ltd 46 Hawkins Cookers Ltd 47 Hemisphere Properties India Ltd 48 Heritage Foods Ltd 49 Howard Hotels Ltd 50 HT Media Ltd HTMEDIA 51 ICRA Ltd 52 Indian Sintered Products Ltd 53 Indus Finance Ltd 54 Integra Engineering India Ltd 55 Jayant Infratech Ltd 56 Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd

57 Kaya Ltd 58 Libord Finance Ltd 59 Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd 60 Macrotech Developers Ltd 61 Larsen & Toubro Ltd 62 LT Foods Ltd 63 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd 64 Maharashtra Seamless Ltd 65 Manorama Industries Ltd 66 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd 67 MAS Financial Services Ltd 68 MEIL Infra Ltd 69 Menon Pistons Ltd 70 Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd 71 Mudra Financial Services Ltd 72 New Delhi Television Ltd 73 Nettlinx Ltd 74 NIIT Learning Systems Ltd 75 Novartis India Ltd 76 National Securities Depository Ltd 77 Oasis Securities Ltd 78 Oscar Global Ltd 79 Osiajee Texfab Ltd

80 Park Hotels & Resorts Ltd 81 Phoenix Mills Ltd 82 Pine Labs Ltd 83 Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd 84 Polyplex Corporation Ltd 85 PPL Pharmaceuticals Ltd 86 Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd 87 PTI Engineering Ltd 88 Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd 89 Quess Corp Ltd 90 Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd 91 Rama Petrochemicals Ltd 92 Ramco Systems Ltd 93 Robu.in Ltd 94 Rushil Decor Ltd 95 RVTH Infra Ltd 97 SAMHI Hotels Ltd 98 Satchmo Holdings Ltd 99 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd 100 SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd 101 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd 102 Sheshadri Industries Ltd

103 SJS Enterprises Ltd 104 SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd D 105 SKP Securities Ltd 106 Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd 107 Somany Ceramics Ltd 108 Star Health & Allied Insurance Co Ltd 109 Starlog Enterprises Ltd 110 STEL Holdings Ltd 111 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd 112 SUGS Lloyd Ltd 113 Sundram Fasteners Ltd 114 Suraj Estate Developers Ltd 115 Surbhi Industries Ltd 116 Symphony Ltd 117 Thyrocare Technologies Ltd 118 Triveni Glass Ltd 119 Trustedge Capital Ltd 120 T T Ltd 121 Tuni Textile Mills Ltd 122 TVS Holdings Ltd 123 TVS Motor Company Ltd 124 V-Guard Industries Ltd