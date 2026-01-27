Associate Sponsors

Asian Paints Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 4.6% to ₹1,059 crore

India's largest paint maker reported net sales of Rs 8,867.0 crore, up 3.7 per cent from the previous year

Asian Paints’ Q3 FY26 profit fell 4.6% to ₹1,059.9 crore amid subdued demand, even as decorative volumes grew and industrial coatings posted double-digit growth.
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 6:45 PM IST
Asian Paints on Tuesday reported a 4.6 per cent fall in its profit to Rs 1,059.9 crore in the December quarter (Q3 FY26). The company witnessed subdued demand in the quarter.
 
India’s largest paint maker reported net sales of Rs 8,867.0 crore, up 3.7 per cent from the previous year. International sales increased by 6.3 per cent to Rs 869.6 crore in Q3 FY26, led by steady performance in key markets of the UAE, Sri Lanka and Ethiopia. In constant currency terms, sales increased by 4.2 per cent. 
Profit before interest, depreciation and tax was Rs 1,850.1 crore, up 1.1 per cent. 
“We had a third consecutive quarter of good volume growth, with our India Decorative Business delivering a robust 7.9 per cent volume growth in the quarter. The overall coatings business registered a 4.4 per cent revenue growth for the quarter, with decorative business revenue growth of 2.8 per cent. This performance for the quarter reflects the sustained momentum delivered through persistent actions across our identified growth initiatives even as the broader market faced persistent competitive intensity and subdued demand conditions,” Amit Syngle, managing director and chief executive officer of Asian Paints, said in its earnings release.
 
“We have intensified our brand-building efforts, launched a robust wave of retailing initiatives and introduced a wide range of innovative product and service propositions. Our disciplined cost management, backward integration efforts and enhanced operational efficiencies enabled us to fuel these brand investments while simultaneously improving our operating margins,” he added.
 
The company’s industrial coatings segment registered good double-digit growth, boosting the paint maker’s overall coatings performance.
 
“As the external environment remains dynamic, we continue to drive differentiated strategies, harness our structural strengths, and embrace technology to sustain momentum, respond with agility, and create long-term value for all stakeholders,” Syngle added.
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 6:44 PM IST

