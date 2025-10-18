UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit rises to ₹1,238 cr, revenue at ₹19,607 cr

UltraTech Cement, India's leading cement maker, on Saturday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,237.98 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 707.96 crore in the July-September period a year ago, the Aditya Birla group flagship firm said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 19,606.93 crore in the latest second quarter ending September. It was Rs 16,294.42 crore a year earlier.

The company said its results "for the three months and six months ended September 30, 2025 are not comparable with the previous corresponding period" due to acquisition of south-based India Cements Ltd, Wonder WallCare and Ras Al Khaimah, UAE-based RAKWCT.

Moreover, the scheme for merger of cement business of Kesoram Industries with UltraTech and their respective shareholders and creditors was also effective from March 1, 2025. UltraTech's total income, which includes other income as well, was at Rs 19,781.07 crore in the September quarter. In the September quarter, UltraTech's consolidated sales volume was up 6.9 per cent to 33.85 metric tonnes. "UltraTech achieved a growth of 22.3 per cent in domestic grey cement without considering the sales volumes of India Cements and Kesoram in the previous year since they were not part of UltraTech during that period. The Company has delivered a remarkable growth during this quarter," said an earnings statement from the Aditya Birla Group firm.

This growth has exceeded the expected industry growth of around 5 per cent for the same period, it added. Total expenses of UltraTech in the September quarter was at Rs 18,119.56 crore. "Energy costs were lower by 7 per cent YoY, while raw material costs rose 5 per cent on account of an increase in the cost of flyash and slag. Operating EBITDA per tonne for the existing UltraTech assets of 166.76 mtpa is at Rs. 966 per tonne," it said India Cements, a south India-based cement maker, which it acquired earlier this year and Kesoram have generated an operating EBITDA of Rs 386 per tonne and Rs 755 per tonne, respectively.