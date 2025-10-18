UltraTech Cement Q2 profit jumps 75%; unveils ₹10,255-cr expansion plan

Aditya Birla Group’s UltraTech Cement reported a robust 75.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the July–September quarter (Q2 FY26), reaching ₹1,231.58 crore. The growth was driven by higher sales volumes, improved realisations, and lower input costs.

India’s largest cement producer also announced a ₹10,255-crore investment plan to expand its production capacity by 22.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), including through its subsidiary, India Cements.

Revenue from operations rose 20.3 per cent YoY to ₹19,606.93 crore. Grey cement volumes grew 7.1 per cent YoY, while realisations improved 4.5 per cent.

“UltraTech as a brand grew 13.2 per cent in Q2 FY26, thanks to the rapid conversion of output from acquired assets. Excluding India Cements in the base, our growth stood at 9.6 per cent,” said Atul Daga, Chief Financial Officer, UltraTech Cement, during the company’s earnings call on Saturday.

The company transitioned into GST 2.0 from September 22, 2025, passing on the full benefit of the tax rate reduction to customers. Average pan-India cement prices rose about 5 per cent YoY to ₹350–365 per bag during the quarter. Total expenses increased 15.9 per cent YoY to ₹18,119.56 crore. However, power costs for grey cement declined 8 per cent, while fuel and logistics costs fell 6 per cent each. The company’s operating Ebitda per tonne improved to ₹966, up ₹242 YoY. Premium products continued to gain traction, accounting for 37.4 per cent of total sales — a 14 per cent YoY rise.

For the first half of FY26, UltraTech’s revenue grew 16.4 per cent YoY to ₹40,882.38 crore, while profit rose 57.3 per cent to ₹3,457.48 crore. On a sequential basis, however, revenue and profit declined 8 per cent and 44.7 per cent, respectively, due to seasonally weak monsoon demand. As of September 2025, the company’s consolidated net debt stood at ₹19,706 crore. Capacity expansion plans Announcing the fresh capex, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Group, said, “India is now a commanding force in the global cement landscape, and UltraTech stands at the helm as its foremost champion. This latest capacity expansion follows over ₹50,000 crore invested in the past five years, underscoring deep confidence in the Indian economy and its infrastructure ambitions.”