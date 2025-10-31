Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Strides Pharma Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 82% to ₹131.5 crore

Strides Pharma Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 82% to ₹131.5 crore

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,220.83 crore as compared to Rs 1,166.93 crore in the year-ago period

Strides Pharma
Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,085.03 crore as compared to Rs 1,104.61 crore in the same period last fiscal | Source: Strides Pharma Facebook
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 3:08 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Friday reported an 82 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 131.52 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025 on the back of strong revenue growth in 'other regulated markets' and lower expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 72.3 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,220.83 crore as compared to Rs 1,166.93 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,085.03 crore as compared to Rs 1,104.61 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said.

Commenting on the performance, Strides Pharma Science MD & Group CEO, Badree Komandur said, "Strides continues to deliver a strong performance in Q2FY26, with growth primarily driven by the 'other regulated markets'."  In an investor presentation, the company said in Q2 FY26 'other regulated markets' revenue was at USD 44 million, at a growth of 16 per cent. All regulated markets excluding the US form part of the Other Regulated Markets.

In the US market Q2FY26 revenue was at USD 73 million, up 2 per cent YoY despite intense competition in recent launches from new entrants, the company said.

Growth markets, including Africa operations and new geographies of LATAM (Latin America), MENA (Middle East and North Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) registered revenue of USD 17 million, up 7 per cent, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DLF Q2 results: Sales bookings double to ₹15,757 cr in H1 on high demand

Maruti Suzuki Q2FY26 results: Profit up 8% at ₹3,349 cr, revenue jumps 13%

ACC Ltd Q2FY26 results: Net profit up over five fold at ₹1,119 crore

Mphasis Q2FY26 results: PAT rises 10.8% to ₹469 cr; revenue at ₹ 3,902 cr

Q2 results today: Vedanta, Bank of Baroda, GAIL, BPCL, 72 others on Oct 31

Topics :Strides Pharma ScienceStrides PharmaQ2 results

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story