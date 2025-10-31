Strides Pharma Q2FY26 results: Net profit jumps 82% to ₹131.5 crore

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Friday reported an 82 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 131.52 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025 on the back of strong revenue growth in 'other regulated markets' and lower expenses.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 72.3 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 1,220.83 crore as compared to Rs 1,166.93 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,085.03 crore as compared to Rs 1,104.61 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said.