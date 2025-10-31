Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Maruti Suzuki Q2FY26 results: Profit up 8% at ₹3,349 cr, revenue jumps 13%

Maruti Suzuki Q2FY26 results: Profit up 8% at ₹3,349 cr, revenue jumps 13%

Maruti Suzuki Q2FY26 results: Profit up 8% at ₹3,349 cr, revenue jumps 13%

Maruti Suzuki India, Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki India, Maruti Suzuki
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:45 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,349 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2FY26), up 8 per cent from ₹3102.5 crore during the same quarter last year.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ACC Ltd Q2FY26 results: Net profit up over five fold at ₹1,119 crore

Mphasis Q2FY26 results: PAT rises 10.8% to ₹469 cr; revenue at ₹ 3,902 cr

Q2 results today: Vedanta, Bank of Baroda, GAIL, BPCL, 72 others on Oct 31

Hyundai Motor Q2 net profit jumps 14.3% on high exports, cost reduction

ITC Q2 results: Net profit rises 2.7% to ₹5,126.11 cr, revenue down 1.3%

Topics :Maruti Suzuki AutoMaruti SuzukiQ2 resultsBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story